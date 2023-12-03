© Unknown



King Charles gave a call to arms in his Cop28 climate summit opening statement, as Rishi Sunak expressed delight over the monarch's record championing the issue.Sunak said it was a "proud moment" for him to witness Charles deliver his speech on Friday, which "speaks volumes about our type of leadership as a country".Speaking to reporters,Last year, Charles, a climate enthusiast, was unable to attend Cop27 after Sunak spent weeks deliberating over whether he would attend the summit for even one day.In his speech on Friday,from the Paris agreement in 2015 and called for meaningful change.The king said:The prime minister's spokesperson had earlier said that Sunak and the king's Cop28 diaries were designed to "complement not duplicate".Cop28 is the first time that countries will assess progress towards this goal in what is being calleddesigned to help the UK reach net zero by 2050,by granting new North Sea drilling licences,from former colleagues of being uninterested in the environment.In September,on new diesel and petrol cars to 2035,to strip out polluting gas and oil boilers,for energy efficiency upgrades for homes, arguing thatThe prime minister committed to attend the climate conference after criticism of his initial decision not to go to Cop27 in 2022 led to a last-minute U-turn.as he rebuffed claims the UK was no longer a serious partner at Cop based on his weakening of the UK's green pledges.Before attending the summit, he was accused of sending out the wrong signals on tackling the climate emergency as he headed to the summit in DubaiThe prime minister outlined plans toduring the summit and claimed the UK would exceed its target of spending £11.6bn over the five years to 2026.He faces accusations from charities and non-governmental organisations that the UK is on track to meet the target only by changing the way it calculates climate aid - and otherwise would fall far short of the total.