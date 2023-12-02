© AP Photo / Mohammed Dahman

Former United Nations (UN) weapons inspector and US Marine Scott Ritter argued thatmovement.Israel has lost both the political and military battle in the Gaza Strip, says a leading geopolitical commentator.Israel and the Hamas Islamic resistance movement that governs the besieged Palestinian enclave reportedly, brokered by Persian Gulf Arab state Qatar, for another two to three days.Exchanges of captives will continue during that extension, with Hamas releasing 20 Israelis taken prisoner during its October 7 raids into southern Israel. The number of Palestinians to be freed was not reported, but Israel had previously released 180 women and children from its jails in return for 61 Israeli civilians and roughly 20 foreigners held by Hamas.Former US Marine Scott Ritter told Sputnik thatHe pointed out thaton October 7, while Hamas had offered a truce and prisoner exchange.The commentator noted thatin Jerusalem — Islam's third holiest site and under Jordanian jurisdiction."Those are the three big things. Hamas is on the path of accomplishing every single one of those," Ritter stressed. "War is an extension of politics by other means. Hamas is winning politically."By contrast, the conflict had been. More than 16,000 Palestinians have been killed in nearly two months of Israeli bombing and ground incursions, with 35,000 wounded and 6,000 still missing under the rubble of destroyed homes."The world has flipped against Israel.But ultimately, the former UN weapons inspector argued,He asserted that"Hamas was springing up here, there and everywhere and taking them out," Ritter said., that Hamas is deep underground, that Hamas was prepared for this fight and this fight had only just begun."The pundit said all that Israel had achieved was to "inflict a horrific level of pain and suffering on the Palestinian people," which it has attempted to blame on Hamas."Hamas knew that this was going to happen. This was part of Hamas's plan, because you know that Israel's going to do what it did," Ritter said.For more incisive analysis of major world events, tune in to our Sputnik Radio show Fault Lines.