"The profound institutional crisis that makes the topic 'hot' has at its core an implosion of social decision-making capability. Doing anything, at this point, would take too long. So instead, events increasingly just happen."

About the Author:

Auron MacIntyre is the host of "The AUron MacIntyre Show" and a columnist for Blaze News.

The glue of expertise that held our complicated social machinery together is coming apart, yet we continue to shift more and more responsibility to failing institutions. The outcome won't be pretty.Our current managerial elite predicates its rule on the notion of expertise. Americans once believed that "popular will" granted a ruling class legitimacy, but that story has been replaced with one of scientific knowledge and credentials.that, if managed with a high degree of proficiency, can yield incredible material abundance and miraculous technological innovations.Those who are able to obtain prestigious credentials gain the right to rule due to their unparalleled ability to manage complex systems.The woke cultural revolution has escaped the universities that incubated its poisonous rhetoric and rooted itself deeply into every critical institution in the United States. This destructive doctrine seemed strange but quaint when it was being chanted by delusional college students, but everyone should have learned by now thatMajor institutions that are supposed to safeguard the critical functions of our civilization are more interested in elevating transwomen of color than the ability of the organizations to properly execute their functions. Better to spread that responsibility across many highly competent organizations that specialize in the relevant disciplines. This makes decisive action more difficult, but in theory, it dramatically raises the quality of the policies that will eventually be implemented.But now? Please.Expertise became the holy doctrine of our civilization, and every decision, from how parents educate their children to what we can say to each other on the internet, is mediated by these managerial institutions. These organizations, which now control our lives to an unprecedented degree, are run by those who are most willing to genuflect before the gods of diversity, equity, and inclusion.This selection ofinside our critical institutions. The older generations, selected for their ability to do their jobs, are being phased out, and the new generations, selected for skin color and gender fluidity, simply cannot maintain the civilization they have been handed.In many instances, technological innovation continues due to visionary entrepreneurs, but the social infrastructure on which those innovations rest is crumbling.but those bureaucracies are increasingly staffed by functionaries who could not make a basic repair to their homes or cars if their lives depended on it. The glue of competency that held this complicated social machinery together is coming apart, yet we continue to shift more and more responsibility to these failing institutions.We often assume that the amount of time a society has to make decisions about its future is static, but that is not the case. While it is comforting to think that extended deliberation will always yield an educated consensus on what steps to take next,At the same time, the institutions to which we have delegated all our decision-making are less competent and more ideological.As the philosopher Nick Land put it:As events accelerate and decision space shrinks, our incompetent and sclerotic institutions will prove incapable of keeping up. Instead of shaping major events, they will, more often than not, simply react to the fallout.Ultimately, sovereignty lies in exercising the power to make decisions, and if the incompetent bureaucratic institutions or our managerial elite fail to do so, the future will belong to leaders who can.