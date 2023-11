Daily Caller co-founder Tucker Carlson released an episode Tuesday focused on the government's investigations into unidentified flying objects ... and it was one for the history books.To answer these questions, Carlson turned to Tennessee Republican Rep. Tim Burchett, who confirmed the "coordinated effort" to hide UFO information from the public for at least the last 80 years, possibly more. But what else did we learn from this highly insightful conversation on one of the weirdest aspects of our current reality?But what crimes? Right now, we don't know. But that could easily change. All it takes is for you, dear reader, to do something about it.So, if President Joe Biden were to stand up on a stage today and say "yes, we have been visited by life forms from other planets," and present us with evidence of this claim, it would fundamentally change the world forever. And it would almost guarantee him a second term in office, let's be honest.Biden is not going to admit the existence of alien life unless he's pushed to. And although many people in the UFO community are experts at harassing their local, state, and federal lawmakers to disclose the truth, we all need to join the rally cry.So, are we drawing ever closer to disclosure of the truth? In my opinion ... no, never. But at least it was a fun episode!