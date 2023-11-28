© 4 News



"Dozens of Western anti-aircraft systems, such as the [German-made] Gepard self-propelled anti-aircraft guns, are being used like stationary air defense systems in Ukrainian cities. We have almost none of those equipment pieces at the front."

"Since the senior officers are the same as before, hardly anything has changed in terms of warfare compared to the Soviet era. Ukrainian forces do not conduct any "combined arms" operations.

"The general staff should have never passed on the counteroffensive orders given to Zelensky from abroad."

Kiev should have never started the summer counteroffensive demanded by its Western backers, one soldier told German reporters...German tabloid Bild reported on Monday, citing several soldiers and officers. The sources told the outlet ofThe soldiers cited an acute shortage of armored troop carriers and military off-road vehicles, necessitating a dependence on self-financed civilian vehicles for military transport."In a car repair shop, we pay for everything out of our own pocket," one soldier said.Kiev's forces also suffer from theSome units have to rely on custom-built unmanned aerial vehicles outfitted withone of Bild's sources reported.one of the soldiers said, adding that,The effectiveness of the Russian drones and their constant presence on the battlefield also severely limits the capabilities of Ukrainian troops, several sources told Bild.some admitted.One soldier told Bild:Many who spoke to Bild were also highly critical of the nation's high command, which, they said, had reduced all the NATO training to nothing:Many in the ranks of the military are growing angry with Ukraine's political and military leadership, Bild's sources confirmed: