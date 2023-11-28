© AP / Thomas Peter/Pool Photo via AP

The US is increasingly focused on stirring up unrest within Russia and is intent on removing the country's leadership, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov has claimed.Confrontation between Moscow and Washington has become a reality that must be contended with, TASS cited Ryabkov as saying on Tuesday.Western politicians and media outlets openly celebrated what they saw as a threat to the rule of President Vladimir Putin when the Wagner private military group staged a failed mutiny attempt this past summer. While Washington denied any involvement in those events, subsequent reports claimed that Western intelligence agencies had known about the planned revolt in advance.Tensions between the US and Russia spiked sharply when Moscow began its military operation in Ukraine in February 2022. Washington subsequently imposed wide-ranging sanctions on Moscow and provided Kiev with tens of billions of dollars of military and other aid. US President Joe Biden has stated that American support for Ukraine will last "as long as it takes."Russia insists that the delivery of Western-manufactured armaments to Kiev makes the US and other NATO countries de facto direct participants in the conflict.