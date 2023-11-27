Mount Anak Krakatau, situated in the waters of the Sunda Strait, South Lampung Regency, erupted again this afternoon, Nov. 27, sending a massive ash plume approximately 2,000 meters above the summit or around 2,157 meters above the sea level.According to the Volcanology and Geological Disaster Mitigation Center (PVMBG), the eruption occurred on Monday at 11.43 a.m. local time and was recorded on a seismogram with a maximum amplitude of 77 millimeters for 116 seconds. The thick gray-black ash column was moving northwest.The volcano had earlier erupted at 9:32 a.m., spewing ash columns about 1,500 meters above the summit or 1,657 meters above sea level.Andi Suardi, the head of the volcano's monitoring post in Rajabasa District, confirmed the eruptions. He called on people and fishermen to stay clear of the volcano within a five-kilometer radius. The nearest settlement to the volcano is on Sebesi Island, 16.5 kilometers away.One of the residents of Sebesi Island Village, Udi claimed that the eruption followed by a loud rumbling sound sparked panic among the people. "We, the people of Sebesi Island Village, could not sleep since last night because the rumbling sound was loud like the sound of thunder," said Udi.Mount Anak Krakatau has erupted nine times from Sunday morning, Nov. 26, to Monday afternoon, Nov. 27. Andi also confirmed that the volcano is currently at alert level III or Siaga.ANTARA