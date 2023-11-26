© AFP/Andy Buchanan



"It is largely in the last few weeks - as civilian deaths have exponentially increased and Western countries' appetite for Israel's attacks has waned - that the BBC has made more effort to humanise Palestinian civilians.



"For many, this feels too little too late, and shows that the positions taken by governments in the UK and US have undue influence on coverage. The BBC didn't provide context on the background of the current crisis, including 75 years of occupation, the Nakba*, or the asymmetric death toll across decades."

*Nakba, or catastrophe, is what Arabs call the forced expulsions and killings of Palestinians in the 1940s, which paved the way for the creation of Israel.

BBC journalists have accused the British state broadcaster of biased coverage of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and hostilities in Gaza, Qatari state network Al Jazeera reported on Thursday.In a 2,300-word letter cited by the Doha-based outlet,They complained thatwere used only to describe the crimes of the Palestinian militant group Hamas.which is "inaccurate," it said.by the BBC either, the letter claimed, stressing that "humanizing coverage of Palestinian civilians has been lacking" on its platforms.Israel launched a massive bombardment of Gaza after the October 7 incursion by Hamas which claimed over 1,200 lives, according to Israeli officials.From the early days of the crisis, theOver 1,500 arrived by mid-October, split roughly 50-50 between accusations of pro-Israeli and pro-Palestinian bias, according to The Guardian.in a verbal attack from the other side. Criticisms that Herzog made focused on the use of neutral language. In an interview with the Daily Mail, he blasted the broadcaster for calling Hamas fighters "militants" rather than terrorists.Al Jazeera did not disclose the names of the journalists to protect them from reprisals.