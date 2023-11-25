Society's Child
Mass culls on farms in Germany, Japan, as first bird flu outbreaks of the season hit
Japan Today
Sat, 25 Nov 2023 10:13 UTC
The local government in Saga Prefecture will cull about 40,000 birds on the farm, NHK said, citing agriculture ministry officials it did not name.
Ministry officials were not immediately available for comment outside of business hours.
Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will convene relevant cabinet ministers to discuss measures to prevent spreading of the virus, NHK said.
The virus was detected as a result of genetic testing conducted after some poultry birds were found dead at the farm on Friday, the report said.
Highly pathogenic avian influenza has spread around the globe in recent years, leading to the culling of hundreds of millions of birds.
In Japan a record 17.7 million poultry birds were culled last season, prompting the authorities to stay on high alert.
Comment: Urdu Point reports:
Bird Flu Outbreaks On German Farms Lead To Mass CullingAnd that's just Europe, because in the US at least 12 million birds were culled.
The highly contagious H5N1 strain of bird flu has been detected on three poultry farms in Germany, according to local authorities, leading to the culling of tens of thousands of animals.
At the most severely affected location, a turkey farm, it was the second bird flu outbreak this year. The first outbreak led to the culling of 17,000 animals in March, while 25,000 have been culled in the current outbreak.
"It is to be feared that the situation will continue to gather pace as the cold season approaches," said Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania's Minister of Agriculture, Till Backhaus, urging farmers to slaughter their animals early to "avert the threat of financial losses.
The same practice has been reported with other livestock, and it temporarily leads to an oversupply in the market, and, oftentimes, a slight decrease in prices. However, once the glut has subsided, shortages then cause prices to spike, and there's a good chance that an increasing number of suppliers will leave the market, or at least reduce their flocks, rather than take the risk next year.
Like the H3N8 virus, which is known as the equine influenza virus, H5N1 has already been detected in humans. However, according to current research, transmission between humans is not yet possible.
Last year, Europe was hit by the worst bird flu season on record. According to the responsible authorities of the European Union, a total of 50 million birds were culled due to the virus between October 2021 and September 2022.
The BBC reports that outbreaks are also being recorded in the UK:
Bird flu: Outbreak at Donnington commercial poultry site confirmedThere's only so many mass culls, highly suspect food processing plant fires, and extreme weather events, that farmers and the food industry can suffer before it becomes no longer profitable - and that's not taking into account Western governments sinister attacks on food producers - and before shortages and prices spikes impact the food supply:
Bird flu has been found in commercial poultry at a site in Lincolnshire.
The Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) said the H5N1 virus was found at a property in Donnington. It is the first case confirmed in England since 1 October.
So less than 2 months ago.
A 3km (1.86 miles) Protection Zone and 10km (6.21 miles) Surveillance Zone was put in place around the property.
The restrictions mean that all movement of birds and eggs in the protection zone must be monitored.
The UK Health Security Agency advise that bird flu was primarily a disease of birds and the risk to the general public's health is very low.
Bird flu is an infectious disease of poultry and wild birds that has been around for a century.
And yet, it seems that it's only now that these outbreaks and mass culls are in effect.
It usually flares up in autumn before fading away in spring and summer.
It can spread through entire flocks of domestic birds within a matter of days, through birds' droppings and saliva, or through contaminated feed and water.
And, increasingly, it's only factory farming, that raise animals in appalling conditions, that can afford to remain in business - and even then it's not always because they're more profitable, it's often because of their connections with corrupt government officials and institutions.
More than 350 UK farms have seen infections between 2020 and 2023, according to Defra.
In Lincolnshire, which is home to many poultry farmers, it was estimated in excess of a million birds had to be culled in the two months following December 2021 after more than a dozen outbreaks were identified.
- Turkey suspends olive oil exports as prices across Europe surge 60% - latest country to enforce food export ban
- Major US meat processor Tyson to shut 6 plants as market volatility takes its toll on food supply chain
- Explosion and fire at major food processing & biofuel plant in US
- US beef herds drop to lowest number since 1962 as global food crisis intensifies
