A secret Chinese-owned bio lab in California was found to be hiding thousands of vials of various biological substances, which included some carrying the label "HIV" and a freezer marked "Ebola" which FBI and the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention had earlier refused to investigate, as per a House committee report released Wednesday (Nov 15).
Comment: It seems highly unlikely that this laboratory is connected to China's government in any way, other than the fact that the people working there were Chinese, because, for the most part, it's the US that has numerous, sinister bioweapons laboratories in operation across the planet, but particularly in its vassal states. It was the US government and its private industry that was funding and directing the Covid research in Wuhan, China. And the evidence shows that Covid itself leaked from the Fort Detrick bioweapons lab.
The illegal lab was operational in California and the public safety risk it posed came to light in December 2022 when observant code enforcement officer Jesalyn Harper saw a green garden hose in a hole in the side of a warehouse which was believed to be vacant for more than a decade.
Inside the illegal lab, Harper found manufacturing devices, laboratory equipment, vials, medical-grade freezers and lab mice. The vials were labelled in English and Mandarin and in a code which remains undeciphered.
She further discovered several individuals wearing lab coats who identified themselves as Chinese nationals.
Bio lab investigated for nine months
The discovery of Harper started a nine-month-long investigation by the city in which eventually Rep Jim Costa was roped in after the case was ignored by the FBI and CDC.
The House Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party, in a 42-page report, wrote about the shocking findings in the alleged Chinese-owned research lab.
The House Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party had started its own investigation in September.
"Local officials spent months repeatedly trying to obtain assistance from the CDC," the report states, adding that "the CDC refused to speak with them and, on a number of occasions, it was reported by local officials that the CDC hung up on them mid-conversation."
Comment: What were they afraid of? It sounds as though actors within and working for the US were reluctant for these investigations to go ahead.
"Local officials were similarly unable to get any help from other federal agencies," as per congressional investigators, which included the FBI. The local officials were informed by the FBI that "it had closed its investigation because the Bureau believed that there were no weapons of mass destruction on the property."
With the help of Costa, CDC officials finally reached the Greeley bio lab and identified nearly 20 potentially infectious agents, which had many "serious or lethal human diseases."
Some of the potentially infectious agents identified by the agency are SARS-CoV-2, Chlamydia, HIV, E. coli, Streptococcus pneumoniae, Hepatitis B and C, Dengue virus, the Rubella virus and Malaria.
However, the CDC decided not to test samples or examine the vials which were not labelled, even after city officials decided to pay for the testing.
