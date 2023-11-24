There is no threat of a tsunami in the Philippines after a magnitude 6.9 earthquake rocked the Mariana Islands in the northwestern part of Pacific Ocean, state seismologists said.According to Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs), the earthquake in the Marianas had a depth of focus of 10 kilometers."No destructive tsunami threat exists based on available data," Phivolcs said."This is for information purposes only and there is no tsunami threat to the Philippines from this earthquake," it noted.The agency added there are no recommended actions after the tremor.