© Mikhail Klimentyev/Sputnik



"This is a very important, humanitarian, noble mission. We need to help people suffering as a result of the ongoing events."

"The death of thousands of people, the mass displacement of the civilian population and the humanitarian catastrophe that has erupted are cause for the deepest concern. When you watch how children are being operated on with no anesthesia - this of course arouses very special feelings."

The president has said the country must help civilians trapped under Israeli bombardment...Russian President Vladimir Putin argued on Wednesday. The day before, he told other BRICS leaders that he had been moved by videos depicting Palestinian children being operated on without anesthesia.Earlier this month, theThe international watchdog also said that child deaths were an everyday occurrence in the besieged Palestinian enclave.Addressing the Russian cabinet via video link, President Putin said:The Russian leader went on to describeAttending an extraordinary BRICS online summit a day prior, the president noted:While securing humanitarian truces is a key task in the short term,the president said.According to Putin,as demonstrated by the way they have voted at the UN General Assembly. The group, he argued, could "play a key role" in resolving the decades-old conflict.Earlier this month, WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told the UN Security Council thatThe official also said thatIsrael unleashed its military operation following a deadly raid by Hamas militants that claimed the lives of 1,200 Israelis, mostly civilians, last month. Since then, the death toll in Gaza has reached 13,000, according to Palestinian health authorities.On Wednesday, the Israeli government approved a deal with Hamas under which the militant group is to release 50 hostages in exchange for 150 Palestinian female and child inmates held in Israeli custody, accompanied by a four-day truce.