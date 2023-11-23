The Regional Disaster Mitigation Agency (BPBD) of Nagan Raya Regency, Aceh, recorded that 41 villages spread across nine sub-districts were flooded with water levels reaching more than one meter."The regional government along with the TNI (Indonesian Military), Polri (the National Police), Tagana (Disaster Response Team), and other related parties are still trying to help people affected by the natural disasters," the Nagan Raya BPBD chief Irfanda Rinadi said in Nagan Raya, on Thursday, Nov. 23.He attributed the flooding to heavy rains that occurred since Monday, November 20, which caused the river to overflow into nearby residential areas and roads.The 41 villages are located in Darul Makmur District, Tripa Makmur District, Tadu Raya District, Kuala District, Kuala Pesisir District, Seunagan District, East Seunagan District, Beutong District, and Suka Makmue District.Irfanda said that his side together with related parties continued to try to evacuate people trapped by the river currents, as well as collect data on victims affected by the flood."At present, most of the flood waters have started to recede, and we hope this situation will return to normal soon," said Irfanda.