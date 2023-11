© Assaf Peretz/IAA



The roots of organized conflict in the Southern Levant go back to at least the late Stone Age, according to a recently released study by Israel Antiquities Authority researchers.The study examined hundreds of slingshot stones found at two large prehistoric sites in Israel: Ein Zippori in the lower Galilee and Ein Esur in the northern Sharon plain.The researchers found that the stones, indicating they were mass-produced in an organized fashion, almost certainly with warfare in mind."The stones, which were intended to be projected from a sling, are smoothed, with a specific biconical aerodynamic form, enabling exact and effective projection," the archaeologists said."These stones are in fact,. The similarity of the sling stones points to large-scale industrial production. The effort put into the aerodynamic form and the smoothing of the stones' surface indicate that they were intended to be exact and deadly weapons," the researchers said.of such weapons has been found, indicating an organized community producing ammunition.In their study, the authors conclude: "The proliferation, formalization, standardization and labor-intensive manufacturing all point toward an organized production of weapons,The research paper, "Up in Arms: Slingstone Assemblages from the Late Prehistoric Sites of 'En Ẓippori and 'En Esur," was written by Dr. Gil Haklay, Enno Bron, Dr. Dina Shalem, Dr. Ianir Milevski and Nimrod Getzov of the Israel Antiquities Authority and published in the most recent edition of the IAA's journal, ' Atiqot Ancient slings, not to be confused with the more modern slingshot,Most famously featured in the biblical story of David and Goliath, slings were still in use as military weapons as late as the Roman period.in the first century CE.More recently, contemporary ancient weapon enthusiasts and academic researchers have confirmed that the ancient sling was an effective weapon. The video below shows one such modern effort to develop the technique for using the ancient sling.