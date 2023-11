© United Nations



Article VIII

Any Contracting Party may call upon the competent organs of the United Nations to take such action under the Charter of the United Nations as they consider appropriate for the prevention and suppression of acts of genocide or any of the other acts enumerated in article III.



Article IX

Disputes between the Contracting Parties relating to the interpretation, application or fulfillment of the present Convention, including those relating to the responsibility of a State for genocide or for any of the other acts enumerated in article III, shall be submitted to the International Court of Justice at the request of any of the parties to the dispute."

Definition of Genocide

"Article II

In the present Convention, genocide means any of the following acts committed with intent to destroy, in whole or in part, a national, ethnical, racial or religious group, as such:

(a) Killing members of the group;

(b) Causing serious bodily or mental harm to members of the group;

(c) Deliberately inflicting on the group conditions of life calculated to bring about its physical destruction in whole or in part;

(d) Imposing measures intended to prevent births within the group;

(e) Forcibly transferring children of the group to another group."

Article III

The following acts shall be punishable:

(a) Genocide;

(b) Conspiracy to commit genocide;

(c) Direct and public incitement to commit genocide;

(d) Attempt to commit genocide;

(e) Complicity in genocide.



Article IV

Persons committing genocide or any of the other acts enumerated in article III shall be punished, whether they are constitutionally responsible rulers, public officials or private individuals.

Relationship of ICJ & ICC

In the event that another state party disputes the claim of genocide — and Israel, the United States and the United Kingdom are all states party — then theThese are the relevant articles of the genocide convention:Note that heremeans the states disputing the facts of genocide, not the parties to the genocide/conflict. Any single state party is able to invoke the convention.Numerous international law experts have said so and genocidal intent has been directly expressed by numerous Israeli ministers, generals and public officials.There is, at the very least, a strong prima facie case thatSo Israel's Prime Minster BenjaminU.S. President Joeand U.K. Prime Minister RishiSo, indeed, do all those who have been calling for the destruction of the Palestinians.It is very definitely worth activating the Genocide Convention. A judgement of the International Court of Justice that Israel is guilty of genocide would have an extraordinary diplomatic effect and would cause domestic difficulties in the U.K. and even in the U.S. in continuing to subsidise and arm Israel.The International Court of Justice is the most respected of international institutions; while the United States has repudiated its compulsory jurisdiction, the United Kingdom has not and the EU positively accepts it.This is important because unlike the august and independent ICJ,But a determination of the ICJ of genocide and of complicity in genocide would reduce the ICC's task to determining which individuals bear the responsibility. That is a prospect which can indeed alter the calculations of politicians.It is also the fact that a reference for genocide would force the Western media to address the issue and use the term, rather than just pump out propaganda about Hamas having fighting bases in hospitals.Furthermore a judgement from the ICJ wouldcrucially not to the Western-vetoed Security Council.Anyone who, like George Galloway and myself, cut their political teeth in left-wing politics of Dundee of the 1970s has (long story) their experience and contacts with Fatah, and my sympathies have always very much lain with Fatah rather than Hamas.They still do, with the aspiration for a democratic, secular Palestine.It is more and more difficult daily to support Abbas. He seems extraordinarily passive, andthat he is more concerned with refighting the Palestinian civil war than with resisting the genocide is impossible to shake.By invoking the Genocide Convention he could put himself and Fatah back at the centre of the narrative. But he does nothing.But at the moment, I cannot grab on to any other explanation to believe in.It is not because the Genocide Convention is a dead letter. It is not. It was invoked against Serbia by Bosnia and Herzegovina and the ICJ ruled against Serbia with regard to the massacre at Srebrenica. This fed directly through to ICC prosecutions.Some states may simply not have thought of it. For Arab states in particular, the fact that Palestine itself has not invoked the Genocide Convention may provide an excuse. EU states can hide behind bloc unanimity.But I am afraid that the truth is that no state cares sufficiently about the thousands of Palestinian children already killed and thousands more who will shortly be killed, to introduce another factor of hostility in their relationship with the United States.Just as last weekend's summit in Saudi Arabia, where Islamic countries could not agree an oil-and-gas boycott of Israel, the truth is that those in power really do not care about a genocide in Gaza.in pressing the idea on their governments. This is where everybody can do a little something to add to the pressure. Please do what you can.Hat tip to the indefatigable Sam Husseini, the independent journalist who has been pressing the Genocide Convention on the White House.