Leilson de Souza was standing over a rock when he was struck by lightning at Tijuca National Park in Rio de Janeiro. He was declared dead on the scene.
An experienced tour guide has been killed by a freak lightning strike in Brazil after he warned his group it would rain.

Leilson de Souza, 36, was leading hikers through a trail at Tijuca National Park in Rio de Janeiro when he was he was jolted Sunday morning.

Karlla Araújo, 26, was recording a selfie video and showed the group standing on top of a large rock and de Souza pacing over another moments before he was struck.

A loud sound could be heard in the background as the woman screamed instantaneously before the video came to an end.


Araújo told Brazilian online news outlet G1 that de Souza told them that it was going to rain in the afternoon and that since the weather could change from an hour to the next that it would be ok for them to keep on hiking.

The group followed de Souza, who has been giving tours for 10 years, decided to take on the two-hour hike to the top of the peak when as it started to rain midway through their trek.

'He asked if we wanted to continue and everyone decided, yes.' Araújo said. 'The guide said there was a chance to get out to the end and have a view in the sun.'

An air ambulance was dispatched to the site, but de Souza was dead by the time paramedics had arrived.

The hikers were escorted by one of Souza's brothers, who is also taking a course to become a tour guide.

'We were in total despair. I wanted to go down but at the same time I was afraid, because more lightning could strike,' Araújo said.

De Souza enjoyed the sport of hiking and was studying environmental management in college.

