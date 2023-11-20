© Facebook/Beltrami County Emergency Management



The sonic boom was concluded to be too close to be considered a meteor.An unexplained incident has concerned Nasa and locals in the area, with some wondering if this could be an alien sighting.On Monday, residents in Minnesota witnessed a bright object flying across the sky, following a loud bang that rattled their homes.Professor Juan Cabanela, a local physicist, believes that the timing of the boom, also proves that it might not be an asteroid.There were three videos that captured the strange event that was also obtained by Chris Muller, director of Beltrami County Emergency Management."I don't think it was a UFO in the sense of aliens and don't want to sound that I do," said Muller.Multiple people have claimed to have seen a flash in the sky, however, Muller has not been able to confirm if the incident was caused by a flying object."So, we're actually leaning towards that this was something that was on or near the ground."Muller claimed that one video, taken from security footage clearly shows a bright, flash followed by a boom three seconds later.The second video was provided by an astronomer from Nasa, who caught the anomaly zooming past the airport.Other airport footage was key to helping him come up with a new hypothesis on what had happened in the footage from Nasa."There's nothing that would have been interfering with the video camera, such as a wire or something like that reflecting light," he said."But one obvious thing is that bugs were flying around.""And there were other bugs before that one. And it just so coincided that the timestamp on that was the exact same time as the other reports."Beltrami County Emergency Management, on the other hand, is still exploring whether the sighting could be caused by an exploding transformer in the power grid, but that has yet to be confirmed.