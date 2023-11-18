The roads of Dubai were waterlogged and flooded after heavy rainfall and thunderstorm hit parts of the United Arab Emirates this morning. Due to extreme weather conditions, people there have been advised to avoid beaches and stay indoors. Traffic and flight operations were also affected in the emirates due the weather.The Dubai Police sent out an alert at 6.30 in the morning urging people to stay clear of beaches and areas prone to flash floods and exercise caution while driving. The UAE's National Center of Meteorology issued a yellow and orange alert amid the thunderstorm and rain.People across Dubai shared visuals of the heavy rainfall on social media. In one of the videos shared on X, formerly Twitter, a man is seen rowing a small boat on a flooded road.Other videos posted on X show waterlogged and flooded roads across Dubai.