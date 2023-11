© University of Milan Laboratory of Forensic Anthropology and Odontology



© University of Milan Laboratory of Forensic Anthropology and Odontology



Signs of recreational use

Questions about frequency

Social shame

there are written references that the plant was administered as a home remedy

or by healers for various ailments

People have been consuming weed for a very long time.Ancient Greek historianto treat everything from gout, urinary infections and birthing pains to weight loss, as well as being used as an anesthetic.But inamong the faithful. During the time of the Inquisition, medicinal and hallucinogenic herbs were associated with magic and witchcraft.— that is, until now, with the discovery by a team of forensic scientists in Milan, Italy, of traces of cannabis in the remains of two skeletons from the 17th century."We know that cannabis has been used in the past, but this is the first study ever to find traces of it in human bones," said biologist and doctoral student Gaia Giordano at the University of Milan's Laboratory of Forensic Anthropology and Odontology (LABANOF) and Laboratory of Toxicological Investigation."This is an important finding, because."The study was published in the December issue of the peer-reviewed Journal of Archaeological Science In it, the team of scientists examined nine femoral bone samples from people who lived in 1600s Milan and who were buried in the Ca' Granda Crypt, under a church annexed to the Ospedale Maggiore, the city's most important hospital for the poor at the time.Gaia Giordano, a biologist and doctoral student at the University of Milan, talks about the first study to find traces of cannabis in human bones.The goal of the study was to find traces of plants used for medical or recreational purposes in the general population. (It follows an earlier study by Giordano that.)In the study,: Delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol and cannabidiol, commonly referred to today as DTC and CBD.The researchers say the finding not only, says Giordano.The team scanned the medical records of Ospedale Maggiore and, remedies and potions administered to patients in all hospitals in Milan in the 1600s."Life was especially tough in Milan in the 17th century," archaeotoxicologist Domenico di Candia, who led the study, told the newspaper Corriere della Sera.Three centuries after the Catholic Church's ban on cannabis,; he hoped the ban would stop them from bringing it back home to France.— including the sails on Christopher Columbus's ship — as well as for feed for livestock and as a fertilizer.Marco Perduca, a former Italian senator and founder of Science for Democracy who led a referendum to legalize pot in 2021, says the ubiquity of hemp in Italy makes it likely it was also consumed to get a buzz.While, with the stigma lasting to this day.Perduca says the social shame is related to the idea that a substance that is perceived as making you lose your mind or that transports you into a narcotic state runs counter to obedience to yourself — and more importantly, to the Catholic Church, until recently a powerful temporal and political institution."This was a plant belonging to another culture and tradition that was intertwined with religion," said Perduca, who says it travelled centuries ago to Italy from the eastern Mediterranean."So anything and everything that had to do with a non-purely Christian set of rules...was supposed to be linked with paganism and movements not only against the Church, but against the [Holy Roman] Empire."Today in Italy, cannabis is legal for medical purposes, but opposition to it continues, with the present and the last Italian government pushing to include CBD, a non-psycho-active molecule, in the schedule of narcotic substances.As the debate over legalizing cannabis continues in Italy, scientists are debatingTo get a clearer picture, they plan to continue their research on other human remains in a collection of some 10,000 bones buried beneath the Ca' Granda crypt.LABANOF also has another 10,000 skeletons dating back to Ancient Roman times.Its lead scientist, Cristina Cattaneo, who studied at McGill University, has gained international renown in recent years for her work identifying the bodies of recently deceased migrants and other unclaimed persons — often marginalized — and fighting for their right to a name.