In the United Arab Emirates, several days of heavy rain have resulted in flooding in some areas and safety advisories for drivers. Because of the recent rains, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, is experiencing significant street flooding.Authorities issued a warning that erratic weather is expected to strike the nation through Thursday. Social media posts featured videos of cars traversing waterlogged roadways.Brigadier Ahmed al-Naqbi, the director of the Ras Al-Khaimah Police's Traffic and Patrols Department, pleaded with all drivers on Saturday to drive defensively and to follow all traffic laws and safety regulations.Videos that the X users uploaded showed rivers quickly developing on formerly dry areas and highways completely submerged in water.