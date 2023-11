More information: Nicole R. Foster et al, The secret hidden in dust: Assessing the potential to use biological and chemical properties of the airborne fraction of soil for provenance assignment and forensic casework, Forensic Science International: Genetics (2023). DOI: 10.1016/j.fsigen.2023.102931

An airborne fraction of soil, or dust, contains biological and chemical "signatures" that act as a fingerprint to a specific location. Australian forensic science experts, led by Flinders University, have highlighted the usefulness of the latest technology by testing a series of field sites in South Australia for their unique chemical and biological profiles.This work is strong evidence for including dust as a medium in forensic intelligence gathering to incorporate as a standard tool in future forensic casework, the scientists say in a new study published in Forensic Science International: Genetics.says Flinders University forensic science researcher Dr. Nicole Foster, who currently is a researcher at the Smithsonian Environmental Research Institute in the U.S."Armed with this knowledge, we undertook a field experiment, leaving items at various locations in South Australia to collect dust and observe whether these chemical and biological (bacteria and fungi) signatures were distinct between sites."This work is a proof of concept for using dust as a medium in forensic intelligence but more work needs to be done before integrating this tool for forensic casework."Co-author and SA forensic DNA scientist, Dr. Duncan Taylor, says bacteria and fungi signatures in soil can be used as key evidence to link back to the scene of a crime, however dust is relatively new to the field of forensics."From the dust samples collected from around South Australia, we were able to correctly predict provenance for 67% of samples using bacteria profile and 56% using fungi profiles," he says. "It's likely this biological variation within each site led to this level of incorrect predictions but we observed the within-site variability was not greater than between sites.and why dust could be a key tool in forensic intelligence in future."While there's still a long way to go in this field, researchers conclude that both chemical and biological analyses of dust samples show potential applications in forensic science