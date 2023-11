© Maksim Blinov / Sputnik



"The West decided to destroy the world economy for the sake of teaching Russia a lesson

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday that the sanctions on Moscow mostly boomeranged on those who imposed them and inspired Russia to develop its own industry.President Vladimir Putin's spokesman was answering a question about Thursday's resolution of the European Parliament, which called for tougher sanctions on Moscow but argued against confiscating the personal belongings of Russians - such as personal vehicles - because "such over compliance discredits the goal and instrument of sanctions."Earlier this week, Russian Foreign Minister SergeyFor this reason, Lavrov explained,Deputy Prime Minister Andrey Belousov said last week thatWhile Russia's GDP fell by 2.1% in 2022, it has since recovered and is on track to grow by 2.8% by the end of 2023, according to the Kremlin. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) estimates Russian GDP will grow 2.2%, up from its April forecast of 0.7%.