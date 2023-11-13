© Neasa Conneally



Salthill has been majorly flooded as seawater combined, with heavy rain, overwhelmed the town in the early hours of the morning.Photos posted on social media show cars submerged up to their headlights parked near the seafront in the town.The images were shared by Carlow Weather, who posted this morning that "Official stations show top gusts from Storm Debi was 113kmh at Knock Airport.""Photos from Salthill in Galway by Neasa Conneally show cars flooded on the prom. Who parks their car there during Storm Debi?"Also reports of damage at Oranmore in Galway with sort of sea wall collapsed from storm surge."Galway Atlantaquaria, Salthill's aquarium right on the seafront, was luckily undamaged by the flooding, sharing online:"Our reception and plant room (where all our machinery is) got a bit flooded but no serious damage thankfully. The prom is pretty cut up though, not sure it's up for walkers this morning."Several bits of paving slab had been broken loose by the storm and were left littered around the carpark.The road in Salthill from the mini-roundabout at Threadneedle Road (R336)/ Upper Salthill Road, along Seapoint Promenade (R336) to Galway Business School has been closed as a result of flooding.The carpark at the promenade remains closed and sandbags have been placed in the area.Galway City Council Crews have commenced review of impacts and will attend to property and homeowners in the affected areas.A number of properties have been flooded as a result of high winds, high waves and high surge that corresponded with the high tide overnight in Galway Bay, according to the Local Coordination Group (comprised of Galway City Council, the HSE, An Garda Siochána and the Fire Service).Road users are requested to be alert to surface water and debris on roads.Clean up operations will take place throughout the day.Salthill wasn't the only area flooded, as videos shared online show the Spanish Arch area is completely submerged also.