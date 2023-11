Israeli media reports that that Blair has been contacted on the matter and talks have been ongoing in recent weeks.Israeli occupation Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu plans on appointing former British prime minister Tony Blair as a humanitarian coordinator in Gaza in an effort to improve the humanitarian situation in the Strip, Israeli news website Ynet reported citing anonymous senior Israeli officials.The report indicated that Blair has been contacted on the matter andtill the end, the war needs to be seen as legitimate, and that legitimacy is predicated on the humanitarian situation in Gaza.Instead of meeting the popular and international demands for a ceasefire to end the humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza, Netanyahu elected to appoint an official experienced in inflicting catastrophic humanitarian conditions.Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared on Saturday that the Israeli occupation's invasion of Gaza would continue to rage on at "full force" as battles continue to escalate and Israeli losses mount.Speaking during a televised speech, Netanyahu underlined that any prospected ceasefire depended on the release of all 239 captives still with Hamas' al-Qassam Brigades in Gaza despite his IOF having already killed numerous captives in their brutal, indiscriminate airstrikes."The war against them is advancing with full force, and it has one goal, to win. There is no alternative to victory," Netanyahu said as the invading