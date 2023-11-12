Earth Changes
Bolivian firefighters tackle forest blazes amid drought
rumble.com
Sat, 11 Nov 2023 14:05 UTC
- Archaeological skull fragments from Crimea reveal early modern humans came from the East
- Neil Oliver: 'Remember'
- Moroccan archaeologists unearth new ruins at Chellah, a tourism-friendly ancient port near Rabat
- Gunung Padang: Giant pyramid buried in Indonesia could be oldest in the world, initial construction began 27,000 years ago
- Sacrificial pits filled with 120 horse skeletons found in Bronze Age city in China
- Hundreds of lost Roman forts revealed by spy satellite imagery, challenging history's view on ancient frontiers
- The Art of the Cold War: How the CIA employed its 'wonder culture weapon' to fight the USSR
- A 3,400-year-old pyramid from the Scythian-Saka period found in Kazakhstan
- Nutrient-rich seaweed was staple of European diet for thousands of years, study of dental plaque reveals
- Rare 2,100-year-old gold coin bears name of obscure ruler from pre-Roman Britain
- Archaeologists discover 7,000-year-old tiger shark-tooth knives in Indonesia
- Ancient rock carvings revealed by receding Amazon river waters re-emerge amid drought
- Climate change impacted human population numbers in the Neolithic and Bronze Age, study suggests
- When did humans start burying their dead?
- Oxford was murder capital of late medieval England, and students were to blame
- Neanderthals might not be the separate species we always thought, study claims
- 'A Neolithic feat of engineering': Orkney dig reveals ruins of huge tomb with 14 skeletons
- 'Sensational' hoard of Bronze Age jewelry discovered in Switzerland
- Amazonian rainforest hides thousands of records of ancient indigenous communities under its forest canopy
- Neanderthals carried genes acquired from ancient interactions with 'cousins' of modern humans
- New report demolishes the claimed '99% consensus' on climate change
- Astronomers use Webb data to measure rapid increase in oxygen in the early universe
- New cars will soon have technology to prevent drunk driving
- Comet Research Group debuts new journal with blockbuster papers on the Younger Dryas Impact
- A man with Parkinson's, unable to walk without falling is mobile again after experimental spine implant
- Volcanic 'devil comet' racing toward Earth resprouts its horns after erupting again
- Brain implant may enable communication from thoughts alone
- Scientists discover record-breaking 13.2 billion-year-old 'behemoth' black hole
- Research finds starfish are 'all head and no butt'
- NASA's Kepler telescope reveals 7 new planets orbiting distant star "hotter than the sun"
- In a surprising finding, light can make water evaporate without heat
- HAARP artificial airglow may be widely visible in Alaska
- Best of the Web: Quantum breakthrough reveals reality shaped by context, measurement, system - scientists forced to rethink nature of reality
- Is the jet stream changing?
- Mechanism for how sunflowers follow the sun discovered
- Video shows 'uncontacted' Indonesia tribe confront 'green energy' nickel mine bulldozer
- Massive anomaly within Earth's mantle may be remnant of collision that formed moon
- Asteroid dust caused 15-year winter that killed dinosaurs: Study
- Best of the Web: NOAA scientists finally admit their solar cycle 25 predictions are WRONG, peak is approaching faster than expected
- Did nature have a hand in the formation of the Great Sphinx?
- Freak 3.5 meter wave slightly floods Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
- Bolivian firefighters tackle forest blazes amid drought
- Pond turns pink in Hawaii
- Woman trampled to death by an elk in Arizona - first such fatality in state's history
- Best of the Web: Alaska's largest city declares 'snow emergency' after record snowfall - 65 inches in less than 24 hours at Thompson Pass
- Lightning strike kills 20 livestock in Jammu and Kashmir, India
- Shallow 6.1-magnitude quake hits Banda Sea - 3rd major quake in area in 2 days
- Woman dies after being mauled by pack of 7 pit bulls in Taylorsville, Utah
- Flash flood from heavy rain swamps Davao City, Philippines
- Huge waves flood town during storm in Italy on November 5
- Arctic granted a reprieve
- 5.3 magnitude earthquake recorded in sparsely populated West Texas county
- Lightning strike kills goatherd and 15 goats in Tamil Nadu, India
- Shallow 6.7 magnitude earthquake hits Indonesia's Banda Sea - 2nd major quake in area within 10 hours
- Best of the Web: Underwater volcanic eruption gives birth to new island in the Pacific
- Heavy snow covers 60 pct of Mongolian territory
- 'Exceptional' floods hit dozens of towns in northern France
- Bear attack claims woman's life in Odisha, India
- Waterspout filmed near Gold Beach, Oregon
- Indonesia's Banda Sea rocked by shallow 7.1 magnitude earthquake
- Meteor fireball over Missouri and other states on November 11
- Meteor fireball over England on November 5
- Meteor fireball over Connecticut and nearby states on November 3
- Meteor fireball over Colorado and New Mexico on November 3
- Meteor fireball over Connecticut and adjacent states on November 2
- Bright meteor fireball crosses the sky of the city of Jóia, Brazil on October 30
- Meteor fireball over Massachusetts and nearby states on October 26
- Meteor fireball over Alabama and other states on October 23
- Meteor fireball over New York and surrounding region on October 23
- Meteor fireball over California on October 18
- Meteor fireball over Connecticut and nearby states on October 13
- Explosive meteor streaked across the sky of 3 states in the northeast region of Brazil
- Meteor fireball over New York and other states on October 1
- Meteor fireball over Alabama and other states on September 26
- Meteor fireball over France, UK and the Netherlands on September 24
- Meteor fireball over Connecticut and adjacent states on September 22
- Meteor fireball over Indiana and other states on September 22
- Meteor fireball over France on September 16
- Meteor fireball over the Netherlands and nearby countries on September 16
- Meteor fireball over Minnesota and nearby states on September 14
- A closer look at deaths in Australia in 2021: What were people dying of?
- Alzheimer's Linked to COVID-19 and Other Common Viral Infections
- Tai chi might help seniors counter mild cognitive decline
- Bayer ordered to pay $332 mln in Roundup cancer trial
- Bill Gates pushes digital ID for newborns in Kenya as critics warn of surveillance risk
- COVID-19, flu vaccines taken together linked to stroke risk
- How the COVID vaccine could harm your gut, leading to brain fog and autoimmune disease
- Children who get Covid shot are infectious for same amount of time as non-vaccinated, study finds
- 8-year-old Israeli 'poster child' for COVID vaccines dies of sudden cardiac arrest
- Winter death toll worst in 30 years, reports the BBC. What, worse than in the 'pandemic'?
- What's behind the 26% rise in heart failure deaths, 22% rise in cirrhosis deaths and 19% rise in diabetes deaths?
- Chinese scientists discover EIGHT never-before-seen viruses
- 'Extremely rare' case of dengue virus found in California
- Fast-Food Graveyard - Sickened for Profit
- Outbreak of diphtheria kills 600 in Nigeria
- Americans will spend half their lives taking prescription drugs, study finds
- Trans women taking hormones 'up to 95 percent more likely to suffer heart disease'
- Best of the Web: Study finds Covid vaccines damage ALL hearts
- MHRA finally admits it failed to test the safety of mass manufactured Covid vaccine batches
- Scientists are 'shocked' and 'alarmed' at what's in the mRNA shots
- Best of the Web: An Initiation into the Reality of Evil
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Five Myths about Evil: Setting the Record Straight with David Abramowitz
- Israel's Biblical Psychopathy
- Evil only comes where it's invited: Tracking ponerogenesis in history and Israel-Palestine
- Halloween parable
- SOTT Focus: In Memoriam: Pierre Lescaudron
- Progress is a myth - but it's also real
- Is Putin autistic? Or just gifted?
- Modern art is the resentful destruction of beauty
- Best of the Web: The illusions of abstract philosophy: Thought is never deep
- Best of the Web: The Internet is a brain with schizophrenia
- The 'White Man's Burden': Western liberalism as the new imperialism
- Best of the Web: To err Is human... but not for me
- It's time the West admitted free speech is dead
- Cancel culture is losing to small-town values
- Best of the Web: I've studied more than 5,000 near death experiences. My research has convinced me without a doubt that there's life after death
- SOTT Focus: My Journey From Illness And Despair Towards Truth And God
- Religious liberty in the United States: An inalienable right
- The cruelty of Canada's euthanasia policy
- Best of the Web: The collapse will be mental
- Mexican Congress hears evidence of 'non-human beings' during UFO session
- 'Aliens,' or a foreign power? Pentagon UFO chief says someone is in our backyard
- Air Force officer breaks silence on 'red, glowing UFO the size of a football field' hovering at low altitude over California space launch base
- UFOs and aliens are (probably) not what you think: An interview with Diana Walsh Pasulka
- Confirmed: Pentagon UFO boss to step down next month
- The surprising psychology of UFO reporting
- Critical concerns arise over US govt's UFO office amid uncertainty surrounding its director's future
- Pentagon unveils UFO reporting portal for service members, government workers
- Tom DeLonge wonders if civilizations went extinct for disobeying aliens
- Pentagon UFO chief Dr Sean Kirkpatrick will be replaced by end of the year as whistleblowers accuse him of lying to the public and ignoring witnesses
- Did you work on a secret government UFO program? The Pentagon is ready to believe you
- US Nuclear Regulatory Commission confirms that it takes UFO threats 'seriously' and coordinates with federal partners
- Pentagon's UFO office prepares to release more information on February shootdowns following its latest report
- The hacker who breached NASA to prove that UFOs exist
- Uncovering the secret of Skinwalker Ranch
- 'Technology surprise': Are China, Russia ahead of us in UFO retrieval, research?
- Goldie Hawn reveals alien encounter: 'They touched my face'
- 'Devil Monkey': Some guy allegedly recorded Bigfoot and it's outright creepy as hell
- Former head of US gov't UFO program confirms gov't possesses advanced craft of unknown origin
- Colorado couple's video sparks 'bigfoot' speculation
- Zelensky cancels democratic elections to focus on fighting for Democracy
- So kind! Netanyahu promises Palestinians free security after war
- Roombas at the End of the World
- The Depopulation Bomb: A Halloween Sci-Fi Tale
- Zombie wandering Capitol Hill in search of brains starves to death
- Chaos at Congressional Halloween party: House Republicans all show up wearing identical clown costumes
- Yellen says two wars 'no problem' for US: She gets 20% 'friends & family' discount with Raytheon
- Kenyan authorities arrest fake lawyer who WON 26 High Court cases
- Pentagon accuses China of being Chinese
- AOC asks why we need a House Speaker since everyone already has headphones
- Monkey spotted 'working' at railway office typing and flicking through files
- Gavin Newsom: California believes in free speech and if you disagree you will be arrested
- To avoid embarrassing falls, Biden to be transported by aides using presidential hand truck
- Trudeau attempts to distract from Nazi controversy by growing cool new mustache
- Biden: Menendez stupid for taking bribes in gold: 'Should have used fungible assets laundered by 20 different shell companies'
- Bad luck: Military announces lost F-35 was carrying Epstein client list
- New dress code allows aging senators to show up in their hospital gowns
- Journalists anxiously wait for memo from Biden Administration with today's instructions
- Ireland completely forgot to celebrate first anniversary of Queen's death
- Dems accidentally reveal plan to destroy the Constitution ahead of schedule
