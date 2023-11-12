© Bloomberg



Wolfgang Schubert-Raab recalls when the boom times were so good that his firm could not build homes quickly enough.said the managing director of the Raab construction company. Two years on, the market for single-family dwellings is in what Schubert-Raab describes as a state of "completely collapse".Across Germany, homebuilders are facing such a sharp reversal in their fortunes that the downturn in residential construction is threatening to have broader repercussions across Europe's largest economy., dampening Chancellor Olaf Scholz's target of building 400,000 new homes a year to tackle a housing affordability crisis in several of the country's largest cities.This week, the federal government combined with state legislatures to intervene, unveiling a package of. Industry representatives view the response as a step in the right direction, but are concerned the measures are not strong enough and the rollout will be far too slow.Tim-Oliver Müller, managing director of the German Construction Federation (HDB), said: "Based on past experience, we don't believe that it will be implemented quickly. The federal structures are far too complex for that.", German builders are now facing what Gereon Frauenrath, managing director of construction company Frauenrath Group, describes as a "perfect storm".than before the pandemic — the biggest surge in Europe. The credit-intensive sector must also grapple with 10 straight interest rate rises by the European Central Bank. While the country still has a shortfall of suitable homes, especially in the major cities,The result has been a devastating loss of confidence that has led to the country's residential property market being among the worst performers in Europe., while the number of building permits issued has sunk far more quickly here than in the region as a whole.— the most since the Ifo think-tank began recording the figure in 1991.said Klaus Wohlrabe, head of surveys at Ifo. "In residential construction, new business remains very low and companies' order backlogs are diminishing."Construction output rose by more than 16 per cent between the first quarter of 2015 and the start of 2022. As demand soared on the back of low rates and, according to the EU's statistics office Eurostat.Now the troubles of the sector, which made up more than 5 per cent of GDP in 2021, is contributing to an outlook thatSusannah Streeter, senior investment analyst at asset manager Hargreaves Lansdown, said: "Given that the real estate sector is a driver for growth in Germany, [the sector's issues] don't bode well."Firms whose fortunes are tied to residential construction are also feeling the strain.Sabine Brockschnieder, managing director of the Baumann Group, which has built Germans' bathrooms and kitchens for more than a century, says times have rarely been tougher.Rising costs and weakened demand are expected to force Baumann"Unfortunately, we will be forced to part with the temporary workers we employ, becausesaid Brockschnieder.The industry believes the government should intervene to correct what many housebuilders see as a market failure.They argue that,"The current conditions — much higher construction costs and an increase of interest rates — are scaring off investors and builders," said Jörg Hegestweiler, chief executive of BKL Baukran Logistik, which sells and rents cranes to the construction sector.Building minister Klara Geywitz said the package of measures unveiled on Monday would speed up the sector's revival by lowering bureaucratic and legal hurdles for builders."In order for affordable housing to be built more quickly, we need more speed in planning, approval and construction," she said. "The pact that the federal and state governments have now agreed on will ensure the necessary acceleration."Felix Pakleppa, managing director of ZDB, an association representing 35,000 construction companies, saysSchubert-Raab, who is also president of the ZDB, said firms still lack certainty."Our industry is not a greyhound track — it takes between two to three years for a property to go from the planning stage to being ready for occupancy," he says. "People wanting to build need security. Without it, nobody will invest."