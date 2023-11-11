© Luis Barron/Eyepix Group/Future Publishing/Getty Images



"They're real. There was absolutely no human intervention in the physical and biological formation of these beings."

scientists have stated...Scientists have told the Mexican Congress that analysis of mummified remains purported to be evidence of non-human life has shown them to be authentic. However, experts declined to indicate if they believed the samples, which were initially presented to the legislature in September, were extraterrestrial in origin.In his presentation to lawmakers, Maussan stated they were evidence of "non-human beings that are not part of our terrestrial evolution."from the San Luis Gonzaga National University, told Reuters on the sidelines of Tuesday's three-hour legislative session discussing the three-fingered mummified specimens:Scientists had closely studied five similar samples over a four-year period.Zuniga also presented the Mexican Congress with a letter signed by 11 researchers from the university who had reached the same conclusion. However, it stressed that they were not concluding the mummified remains to be "extraterrestrial."who also participated in Tuesday's session, presented X-rays and photographic imagery of the samples, referring to them asMaussan claimed thatSeptember's presentation provoked widespread scrutiny online and was speculated to be a hoax after it emerged that Maussan had made a similar claim in 2017. In that instance, analysis showed the samples to be "recently manufactured dolls, which have been covered with a mixture of paper and synthetic glue to simulate the presence of skin."Asked about previous samples, Zuniga said they were probably fakes. However, he added thatSergio Gutierrez, a congressman from Mexico's ruling Morena party, said the evidence shown during Tuesday's session proves that the country's officials should release all the information it has on UFOs, now more formally known as UAP (Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena).Maussan, though, admitted that his view of the samples differs somewhat from the scientific consensus.he said.