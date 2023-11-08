© Sputnik/Sergey Guneev



The government of Moldova wants to subjugate the country to the West, Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolay Patrushev warned on Wednesday.the senior official said at an intragovernmental meeting in Moscow."In essence, Moldova risks becoming a new victim of the Western colonialist policy," he told his counterparts from the Commonwealth of Independents States (CIS), a regional organization that includes former parts of the USSR.Moldova is a CIS member, but has been distancing itself from the group under the leadership of President Maia Sandu. The politician, who has dual Moldovan-Romanian citizenship, is a critic of Russia and an avowed supporter of joining the EU.Sandu's Party of Action and Solidarity (PAS) suffered a major blow at the ballot box last Sunday, when its candidates for mayors and county administrators were overwhelmingly rejected by voters. In more than 600 elections, opposition parties won in the first round, according to the authorities. Some 265 communities will pick their leaders in the second round on November 19.Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova called the outcome an "unflattering judgment on the dead-end course pursued by the ruling party."During the meeting of security chiefs,An increasing number of countries in Asia, Africa and Latin America are becoming more assertive in defending national interests, he stated.Simultaneously, the US and its allies "seek to dictate their interests to economically and politically dependent nations more aggressively," according to Patrushev. The West openly applies double standards to justify its hegemonic policies, he said.," he added.