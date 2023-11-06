Heavy snow blanketed swaths of China's northeastern region, shutting schools and halting transportation in the first major snowstorm of the season.Footage showed delivery trucks stranded bumper to bumper, stretching 1 kilometer (0.6 mile) outside the city.Chaoyang city in neighboring Liaoning province and Chifeng in Inner Mongolia province also closed their schools and kindergartens.China's weather authorities issued an orange alert on Monday morning through Tuesday, the second highest on a scale of four.Source: AP