Earth Changes
Northeast China sees first major blizzard this season and forecasters warn of record snowfall
Independent (UK)
Mon, 06 Nov 2023 14:53 UTC
Major highways in the northeastern city of Harbin, capital of Heilongjiang province, were closed and flights canceled, China's state broadcaster CCTV said. Elementary and middle schools also canceled classes for Monday.
The National Meteorological Center said Monday that snowfall is likely to "breakthrough the historical records" for the same period. Heavy snowstorms are expected to continue in parts of Inner Mongolia, Heilongjiang, Jilin and Liaoning provinces, with snow depth reaching 20 centimeters (7.9 inches) in some places.
Footage showed delivery trucks stranded bumper to bumper, stretching 1 kilometer (0.6 mile) outside the city.
Chaoyang city in neighboring Liaoning province and Chifeng in Inner Mongolia province also closed their schools and kindergartens.
China's weather authorities issued an orange alert on Monday morning through Tuesday, the second highest on a scale of four.
Source: AP
- Tai chi might help seniors counter mild cognitive decline
- Bayer ordered to pay $332 mln in Roundup cancer trial
- Bill Gates pushes digital ID for newborns in Kenya as critics warn of surveillance risk
- COVID-19, flu vaccines taken together linked to stroke risk
- How the COVID vaccine could harm your gut, leading to brain fog and autoimmune disease
- Children who get Covid shot are infectious for same amount of time as non-vaccinated, study finds
- 8-year-old Israeli 'poster child' for COVID vaccines dies of sudden cardiac arrest
- Winter death toll worst in 30 years, reports the BBC. What, worse than in the 'pandemic'?
- What's behind the 26% rise in heart failure deaths, 22% rise in cirrhosis deaths and 19% rise in diabetes deaths?
- Chinese scientists discover EIGHT never-before-seen viruses
- 'Extremely rare' case of dengue virus found in California
- Fast-Food Graveyard - Sickened for Profit
- Outbreak of diphtheria kills 600 in Nigeria
- Americans will spend half their lives taking prescription drugs, study finds
- Trans women taking hormones 'up to 95 percent more likely to suffer heart disease'
- Best of the Web: Study finds Covid vaccines damage ALL hearts
- MHRA finally admits it failed to test the safety of mass manufactured Covid vaccine batches
- Scientists are 'shocked' and 'alarmed' at what's in the mRNA shots
- Dr. Bryan Ardis | The 10 things you need to know - healthcare, hospital, Covid-19, nicotine, magnesium, vaccines, sleep, venom, medication, deep state's control - In studio interview
- Top U.S. Government vaccine adviser refuses to get latest Covid shot as he warns of long term impact of myocarditis
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Five Myths about Evil: Setting the Record Straight with David Abramowitz
- Israel's Biblical Psychopathy
- Evil only comes where it's invited: Tracking ponerogenesis in history and Israel-Palestine
- Halloween parable
- SOTT Focus: In Memoriam: Pierre Lescaudron
- Progress is a myth - but it's also real
- Is Putin autistic? Or just gifted?
- Modern art is the resentful destruction of beauty
- Best of the Web: The illusions of abstract philosophy: Thought is never deep
- Best of the Web: The Internet is a brain with schizophrenia
- The 'White Man's Burden': Western liberalism as the new imperialism
- Best of the Web: To err Is human... but not for me
- It's time the West admitted free speech is dead
- Cancel culture is losing to small-town values
- Best of the Web: I've studied more than 5,000 near death experiences. My research has convinced me without a doubt that there's life after death
- SOTT Focus: My Journey From Illness And Despair Towards Truth And God
- Religious liberty in the United States: An inalienable right
- The cruelty of Canada's euthanasia policy
- Best of the Web: The collapse will be mental
- Do organs have a mind of their own?
- Pentagon unveils UFO reporting portal for service members, government workers
- Tom DeLonge wonders if civilizations went extinct for disobeying aliens
- Pentagon UFO chief Dr Sean Kirkpatrick will be replaced by end of the year as whistleblowers accuse him of lying to the public and ignoring witnesses
- Did you work on a secret government UFO program? The Pentagon is ready to believe you
- US Nuclear Regulatory Commission confirms that it takes UFO threats 'seriously' and coordinates with federal partners
- Pentagon's UFO office prepares to release more information on February shootdowns following its latest report
- The hacker who breached NASA to prove that UFOs exist
- Uncovering the secret of Skinwalker Ranch
- 'Technology surprise': Are China, Russia ahead of us in UFO retrieval, research?
- Goldie Hawn reveals alien encounter: 'They touched my face'
- 'Devil Monkey': Some guy allegedly recorded Bigfoot and it's outright creepy as hell
- Former head of US gov't UFO program confirms gov't possesses advanced craft of unknown origin
- Colorado couple's video sparks 'bigfoot' speculation
- UFO Sighting? Strange pill-shaped object over North Carolina sparks speculation
- UFOs in Brazil, the official story
- It's time to hear from social scientists about UFOs
- The Congressional UFO language debate and Washington's web of conflicts and interests
- Aliens, demons or PSYOPS? Catholics study, debate UFO allegations
- Government weaponization, accountability, and the UAP question
- Bible-reading Pentagon commanders halted UFO research 'over fears aliens were demons'
- Roombas at the End of the World
- The Depopulation Bomb: A Halloween Sci-Fi Tale
- Zombie wandering Capitol Hill in search of brains starves to death
- Chaos at Congressional Halloween party: House Republicans all show up wearing identical clown costumes
- Yellen says two wars 'no problem' for US: She gets 20% 'friends & family' discount with Raytheon
- Kenyan authorities arrest fake lawyer who WON 26 High Court cases
- Pentagon accuses China of being Chinese
- AOC asks why we need a House Speaker since everyone already has headphones
- Monkey spotted 'working' at railway office typing and flicking through files
- Gavin Newsom: California believes in free speech and if you disagree you will be arrested
- To avoid embarrassing falls, Biden to be transported by aides using presidential hand truck
- Trudeau attempts to distract from Nazi controversy by growing cool new mustache
- Biden: Menendez stupid for taking bribes in gold: 'Should have used fungible assets laundered by 20 different shell companies'
- Bad luck: Military announces lost F-35 was carrying Epstein client list
- New dress code allows aging senators to show up in their hospital gowns
- Journalists anxiously wait for memo from Biden Administration with today's instructions
- Ireland completely forgot to celebrate first anniversary of Queen's death
- Dems accidentally reveal plan to destroy the Constitution ahead of schedule
- New Mexico criminals excited to hear no one will be armed for entire month
- Liberal frustrated to discover virtue way harder than virtue signaling
When we talk about compassion we talk in terms of being kind. But compassion is not so much being kind; it is being creative [enough] to wake a person up.
Seems Israel is as much of a "sitting duck" as the aircraft carriers are.
Apparently, they are trying to pass a law in England that would potentially allow for arresting most of the posters at this site presumably if...
Research has been published showing how wind farms are harming whales and large birds. Plus they’re in no way sustainable, creating huge junkyards...
Elections are selections. It won’t matter whether Trump or Biden gets into office, or any incumbent currently registered and running,...
Well, maybe they will keep sending them by the hundreds if not thousands. The cost of these defense missiles versus the cheaply produced drones...