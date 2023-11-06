Today (6 November), eight women herders have been killed in central Mongolia due to snow storms, the country's National Emergency Management Agency. Snow and blizzards have caused icy roads and poor road visibility during weekend.Snow and blizzards swept the western provinces of Zavkhan and Uvs and central parts of the country including the national capital Ulaanbaatar, and provinces of Arkhangai, Uvurkhangai, Tuv and Bulgan,The southern provinces of Dundgovi and Dornogovi, the eastern provinces of Khentii and Sukhbaatar, and the northern provinces of Khuvsgul and Darkhan-Uul also experienced strong winds and snow storms.The Asian country's climate is strongly continental with long, frigid winters and short, warm summers.