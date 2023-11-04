The clip, captured off the coast of the Isle of Arran, shows the column of cloud-filled wind whipping up spray towards shocked eyewitness Gavin McCrae.The Scot captured the phenomenon in Corrie on Wednesday afternoon.Waves can be seen crashing against the shore as the country was battered by Storm Ciarán.The weather event came after torrential rainfall hit parts of Scotland.According to National Geographic, waterspouts are similar to tornadoes but are usually smaller and less intense.