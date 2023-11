© Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Coachella



Blink-182 star Tom DeLonge has suggested that ancient civilizations could have been wiped out for angering alien life forms through disobedience.Over the years, the musician, 47, has become a prominent voice in ufology , having launched the To The Stars Academy of Arts & Science back in 2017. It includes an entertainment arm that produces books and films, and a research branch that has aerospace and science divisions.DeLonge told Newsweek that while he's passionate about studying unidentified flying objects (UFOs ) — or advanced aerial threats —Addressing why aliens aren't a visual part of everyday life at this point, the star said: "All I can do is ask questions on things that I do feel I feel strongly about and some conversations that I've had that really make me feel things and think a certain way.""But I think the one hand is," he added. "There's also the side that"And if we were to just come out and say, 'Hey, it's all here,'. Are they going to do something that's, that's horrible? I had one person tell me, they wonder are extinct civilizations evidence of those who didn't obey? Like, you don't know."This, DeLonge explained, ties into his belief that the U.S. government has exercised caution in revealing information about UFOs over the decades as a means to protect the public."I think," he said of the government's purported silence. "You're dealing with World War II barely [being] over... We started having crashes. We had fighting through the war, but things started crashing and they're finding vehicles and they're finding occupants, and they don't know what it is. They're like, 'Where are these coming from?'"They probably thought it was one particular thing. And then they start you digging into people's encounters and people are having contact and, and things are changing."And, and then finding out over time, maybe these things aren't coming from other planets, these crafts seem to be doing things in the air,. And then there's understanding, you know, the universe, the world around us over decades, and we go,While DeLonge's statements could be dismissed as wild musings, he was somewhat vindicated back in July, after claims were espoused in a special hearing that alien life not only exists but has traveled to Earth, with specimens held by the U.S. government. Research by his To The Stars Academy was also cited.In a session of the House Oversight Committee, part of an investigation of claims regarding UFOs, witnesses testified that the government had been aware of non-human activity since the 1930s "The UFO Hearings today made history," DeLonge wrote in an Instagram post at the time. "I am so proud of the three witnesses today that blew the lid off the UFO secrecy that has been intact for decades."DeLonge's dedication to the study of UFOs, which dates back to his childhood, is the basis for his recently released movie Monsters of California, which is also his directorial debut.The sci-fi film follows a teen who discovers research left behind by a missing government agent. The boy and his high school friends embark on an adventure to uncover a paranormal conspiracy that leads them to discover government secrets.Discussing how elements of his own life were mirrored in the movie, DeLonge told Newsweek that it "very much maps up with myself, where I have had numerous situations where I've seen these things. And I've had really weird things happen.And that's really all in the movie."He sees Monsters of California as "an opportunity to create a vehicle that has an emotional component to get people to understand the complexity of all this stuff, that can inspire and can get people excited to learn."Hopefully over time, it's one of the pieces of the large puzzle, so we don't come together and realize what we're capable of."DeLonge also wants the movie to "inspire wonder, conversation, [and] let you know it's complicated, let you know it's different than you think it is. Like, there's good and bad elements to it, and that we don't understand everything, and really get young people to start talking about it."In sharing the story, DeLonge wants the public to unite as they"I think. What they're doing is bad, but some of this is good," he said. "And some of this will create a better situation for humanity. I thinkAnd we'll come together, and we'll have breakthroughs once we understand the universe. I think that's the real benefit."But you know... you don't have to tell your kids that [terrorists] are beheading people, but you can let them know there's bad people out there. But you also teach compassion, and you can also get people to come together and start to realize we're all one.."While the plethora of shows and movies about aliens and UFO sightings have proven to be enduringly popular over the decades, they might not necessarily serve as evidence that the public is buying what DeLonge is selling. Public opinion shows that DeLonge has his work cut out for him in his quest to spread awareness.According to figures from Statista published in January,. One percent skipped answering altogether.DeLonge told Newsweek that the ongoing public skepticism "always baffles" him, noting that that work carried out at To The Stars Academy involves people who are "still technical advisors to the U.S. government on UFOs.""We got the Navy to admit it's real, we got the [Department of Defense] to admit it's real," he went on. "The Congressional Task Force, we were a big part of that getting set up. Whistleblowers came and testified, live on camera under oath, about the big program, that we have craft, we have biologics."Assuring that much of that information will be disclosed through Congress , DeLonge said that "the fight of how we talk about it is happening. So when people kind of dismiss it, which they do, it does baffle me. But I also understand that there's so much going on in the world. Like, how do you notice these things when the Middle East is on fire? And how do you notice these things when economy is hurting everybody? You're just trying to get your kids to school. So I get it."But there's something else too. I mean,. But they actually had good reasons for that. They needed time to understand it, and they needed time to come up with a plan on how to deal with it. So it's partially their fault, too, but partially for good reason."Adding another layer to theories about otherworldly life, DeLonge also shared his belief that what many perceive to be aliens may actually besimultaneously living in the future."I wouldn't be surprised if a lot of the things that are here, biological AI computers," he said. ". But I also wouldn't be surprised if"And I wouldn't be surprised if some of the things that are coming here are more like us, and don't get along with the ones that made the clones and maybe they have their own clones."Would this then mean that DeLonge sees time travel as a possibility? Yes, he said, although he theorized that it would take the force of "antimatter or the power of, like, a black hole."he explained. "It's just our point of view where we feel we travel forward in time. But everything that can happen and is happening, it's all happening right at once. And it's all separated by frequency, all different, various frequencies of the spectrum. And so you have civilizations that are towards the end of their [existence] that are literally side by side us."DeLonge said his Blink-182 bandmates Travis Barker and Mark Hoppus were also among those he had to talk around when it came to his wide-ranging theories."For years, it was always a topic of laughter and making fun of me, but in good spirits," he said. "They're like brothers to me. And then when it all started happening, and I was working with people from the U.S. government, they were like, 'Oh, my God, are you serious? You gotta be kidding me! You?' I was like, 'I told you!' It's super funny."Now it's a very healthy respect. And now I get the real questions from them. But they support me and we have a little moment during our shows where Mark, my bandmate, will go, 'Guess what? Tom was right!' And then we play the song."The song in question? "Aliens Exist," of course.