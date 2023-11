© RT

CIA, new art connoisseurs on the block

Operation 'Long Leash'

Eisenhower, himself a part-time artist who dabbled in oil painting, concluded by asking: "What has happened to our concept of beauty and decency and morality?"

During the Cold War, the CIA heavily promoted one of US' most popular modern artists, in a covert propaganda campaign designed to tarnish the image of the Soviet Union. Did the subterfuge succeed?When reflecting upon the Cold War (1947-1989), most people entertain images of missiles, soldiers and tanks taking up positions on either side of the Iron Curtain, not armies of bohemian artists splashing paint against canvases in an outburst of creativity.Until the end of World War II, the United States was considered something of a cultural backwater as far as artistic superpowers go. Yes, the capitalist powerhouse might be able to create Disneyland, McDonald's, and Coca-Cola, the critics sneered, but never anything of lasting cultural value. And in the off chance that something worthy of praise did appear in America's galleries and art exhibitions, it was most likely the handiwork of the Europeans.In the late 1940s, below the smog and skyscrapers of the Big Apple, a truly American cultural phenomenon was bursting forth into the world called Abstract Expressionism, an artistic movement that mirrored the frenetic, chaotic energy of the bustling metropolis. Of the many diverse artists who made up this group - Mark Rothko, Willem de Kooning, and Franz Kline, to name just a few - the brooding recluse namedBorn on January 28, 1912 in the Midwestern town of Cody, Wyoming, Pollock made a name for himself with his 'drip technique' of pouring and splashing household paint in seemingly haphazard fashion onto typically large canvasses that were positioned on the floor. By comparison, while an abstract work by a Picasso or Braque would contain identifiable details, like a human physique or natural landscape, Pollock's free-flowing works were a sporadic display of designs and vibrant colors that focused more attention on the painter and the act of painting than the painting itself. "Art was no longer about capturing an experience," explained Mark Rothko, a contemporary of Pollock. "It was the experience itself."The art critic Robert Coates derided the work of 'Jack the Dripper' as "mere unorganized explosions of random energy, and therefore meaningless." Reynolds News scoffed at Pollock's work, stating in a 1959 headline, 'This is not art - it's a joke in bad taste.' Then-President Harry Truman could not resist jumping on the anti-Pollock bandwagon, summing up the popular consensus when he said, "If that's art, then I'm a Hottentot." The esteemed art critic of the time, Clement Greenburg, may have had the last word on the matter. In 1943, upon seeing Pollock's breakthrough work, Mural, a massive 8ftx20ft painting exploding with raw energy, Greenburg concluded, "Jackson was the greatest painter this country has produced."As with every ideological battle between combatants, ideas are paramount. Thus,At the peak of the Cold War, the Soviets and Americans were forking over hundreds of millions of dollars/rubles annually to prop up their preferences for the perfect sociopolitical system. And, judging by the palpable paranoia emanating from Washington DC, most conspicuous during the 'Red Scare' years under McCarthyism (1950-54), it seemed the Soviet Union was getting a lot of bang for its buck (the fear that pro-communist agitators had infiltrated every nook and cranny in America, from Hollywood to Capitol Hill, was eventually found to carry as much credibility as the bogus charges that 'Russiagate' did decades later in the Trump presidency). To tamp down the hysteria, Truman signed an executive order to screen federal employees for possible ties with organizations deemed "totalitarian, fascist, communist, or subversive", or advocating "to alter the form of Government of the United States by unconstitutional means."So, what was it that attracted the US intelligence community to this radical new artistic movement to begin with? How could canvasses smeared with indecipherable blotches of paint, that few experts could even pretend to understand, provide ammunition in the propaganda war?Donald Jameson, a retired CIA case officer, was the first to break the silence on the Agency's covert operation."I think that what we did really was to recognize the difference," Jameson said in a 1995 interview with The Independent. "It was recognized that Abstract Expressionism was the kind of art that made Socialist Realism look even more stylized and more rigid and confined than it was. And that relationship was exploited in some of the exhibitions."Now American spy craft was confronted with the problem of how to exert its dark influence over the art community and their fledgling movement without drawing undue attention to their machinations. How to make Abstract Expressionism seem to be an independent, grassroots phenomenon when in fact it was not. Incidentally, here we can already see a glaring contradiction in the US government's plans, which aimed to promote the 'freedom and individualism' thought to be inherent in American modern art, while at the same time infiltrating and steering the community for its own political purposes. Such a strategy is the very antithesis to the idea of 'freedom' that the Agency was aiming to promote. But more on that later.With such powerful and trusted connections at the very heart of the American art scene and auction houses, the Congress for Cultural Freedom was able to bankroll several international projects, including the Partisan Review, a high-brow journal that was popular among European intellectuals. It also took several exhibitions of Abstract Expressionism on a whirlwind tour, including one entitled 'The New American Painting', which visited every major European city to showcase the work of Jackson Pollock, who was always the main attraction.Without ever suspecting the role that the US intelligence community played in his spectacular rise to the top of the international art scene, Jackson Pollock went on to enjoy great fame and fortune in his lifetime - until tragedy struck. On August 11, 1956, Pollock, just 44 years old, died in a single-car accident while driving under the influence of alcohol. Ever since the premature death of one of America's greatest artists, a debate has raged over the influence that the CIA played in Pollock's life, and what effect, if any, it had in the 70-year Cold War. On both scores, it would be impossible to make any definite conclusions. Undoubtedly, Pollock was a major talent who would have succeeded with or without the secret support of the US intelligence community, but to what degree, again, it is impossible to say.That is a question still being asked today by many people when they are confronted with modern art and the cultural scene in general.