Updated 1. November at 12:20pm

Updated 31st of October at 5pm

This morning at 8:40 am an earthquake swarm began at Þorbjörn, which lasted for almost 2 hours and was exceptionally intense.

Situation closely monitored

GPS data from the last 24 hours indicate that uplift continues at a similar rate in the area northwest of Mt. Þorbjörn. Earthquake activity has been quite stable, but yesterday around. More detailed analysis of recent GPS data confirms that a magma intrusion is forming at a depth of 4-5 km under the area northwest of Þorbjörn.It is important to note that seismic activity is will likely continue northwest of Þorbjörn, and earthquakes over M4.0 could be found in populated areas.Rockfall can occur following strong earthquakes, so it is important to be cautious on steep slopes.Reviewed earthquakes from midnight November 1st until noon November 2nd.On 25 October, an intense earthquake swarm began near Svartsengi, north of Grindavík on the Reykjanes Peninsula. So far, over 10,500 earthquakes have been detected in the swarm, with, centered just northwest of Mt. Þorbjörn. The same displacement signal is seen in continuous GPS measurements from stations in the region, beginning on 27 October. The latest GPS results from 1 November indicate thatin the region. Combining seismic, geodetic, and satellite-based observations,We expect that seismicity will continue northwest of Mt. Þorbjörn, and this could include felt earthquakes exceeding magnitude four. Triggered earthquake activity is also possible in the coming days due to stress increases caused by the intrusion. This is a likely explanation for the ongoing seismic activity detected west of Þorbjörn in Eldvörp on 1 November.The center of the activity was just east of the centre of the uplift observed in recent days. The depth of the earthquakes was estimated between 5 and 1.5 km depth. The earthquake swarm is a clear sign of magma movements at depth. GPS measurements support the interpretation, althoughIMO is monitoring closely developments and is looking to see if micro-seismic activity increases closer to the surface, which could be a sign that magma is breaking its way through the earth´s crust. Presently, there are no signs that earthquake activity is becoming shallower. However,. It is important to point out that magma movements, similar to that observed close to Þorbjörn, often fade away and do not lead to a volcanic eruption. Nevertheless,Reviewed earthquakes from midnight today.