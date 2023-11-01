Residents in some parts of the Eastern Cape, Free State and KwaZulu-Natal woke up to the breathtaking sight of snow covering nearby mountains and their gardens on Tuesday.Barkley East, Elliot, and parts of Matatiele, south of the Drakensberg, have been turned into a winter wonderland.Snow has capped the Sneeuberg, Winterberg and the Drakensberg mountains.The SA Weather Service said other parts of the country that experienced snowfalls were the eastern parts of the Free State and mountainous parts of KwaZulu-Natal.Meteorologist Lelo Kleinbooi added no more snow was expected in the coming days, with only a chance of morning and evening fog and mist in places south of the Eastern Cape escarpment.There should be an improvement in the daytime temperatures over the province on Wednesday.The snow should melt much quicker in the Eastern Cape because temperatures were higher his time of the year, said Kleinbooi.Eastern Cape traffic authorities have not reported any road closures.There is still snow over Sani Pass, but it should start melting on Wednesday as temperatures started increasing, the weather service said.It might take a while longer for the snow to melt over the Drakensberg, bordering Lesotho and KwaZulu-Natal, as more had accumulated there, Kleinbooi added.