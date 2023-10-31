Earth Changes
Earthquake hits with 'sound like thunder' and 'bang' that mystifies residents in Wales
Steve Bagnall
The Mirror
Mon, 30 Oct 2023 15:01 UTC
The Mirror
Mon, 30 Oct 2023 15:01 UTC
Anglesey was hit by an earthquake last night, with terrified witnesses reporting a sound "like thunder".
The quake measured 1.3 on the Richter scale and its epicentre was in Llanfigael, according to the British Geological Survey. The exact time of the quake was 11.27pm, at a depth of 12km. Despite not being a large earthquake, a post on the North Wales Storm Watch Facebook group described the sound as "like thunder with a bang nothing like past quakes that we have had here also sounded like it was in the sky".
Earlier this year, another earthquake was recorded in North Wales, in Llwynmawr in the Ceiriog Valley in Wrexham, at 10.08am on Saturday, February 4. It's unclear if that small quake was felt in the area, as it was only measured by the BGS at 0.9 on the Richter scale at a depth of 13km.
Last year, another small earthquake was confirmed in Eryri [Snowdonia], after locals reported hearing a "loud bang" and "rumbling" sound. It had a magnitude of 1.8 on the Richter scale. The epicentre was around 4km west of Llanrwst in Gwydir Forest, NorthWalesLive reported.
Earlier this year it was reported a major earthquake could bring London to its knees, thanks to two fault lines running below the capital which are growing larger every year. Researchers from Imperial College previously discovered the two faults, with one running under central London and another below Canary Wharf. Experts say the finding has changed the opinion suggesting London is geographically stable, as a large enough earthquake would cause carnage.
The radar findings are now used to draw up seismic guidelines for new and renovated buildings in London, which will be designed to withstand magnitude 6.5 tremors. Researchers found the capital and the southeast is rising at a rate of 1-2mm a year as the country is squeezed by tectonic forces. Fortunately for Londoners, an earthquake has not struck the city since the 1700s.
Comment: A airburst like a mini-Tunguska event? The small size of the quake, as opposed to the sound it made would seem to point in that direction.