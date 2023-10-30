© Christian Ender/Getty Images



A new war in Europe is no longer unthinkable and German society must adapt to this reality, Defense Minister Boris Pistorius has claimed as he called for increased military spending.The official cited the Ukraine conflict as well as hostilities between Israel and Hamas as proof that fighting could also erupt elsewhere.Pistorius brushed off criticism that Chancellor Olaf Scholz's government has been too slow to build up the German armed forces, claiming that they are working as rapidly as possible to make up for 30 years of neglect and underfunding. The minister promised that the Bundeswehr would be unrecognizable in three or four years' time, and suggested that the German military is already among the strongest in NATO and Europe.Commenting on the situation in the Middle East, Pistorius argued that the current conflict was about "Israel's right to self-defense and right to exist," with which Germany "unconditionally" agrees. According to the minister, it is Berlin's "duty to stand on the side of Israel" while trying to prevent further escalation.Last week,The politician pointed the finger at Israel's arch enemy, Iran, as the main instigator of the hostilities. Tehran has denied direct involvement with the October 7 Hamas raid, while condemning the Israeli actions that have followed.