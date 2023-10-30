© Karen Hardy



A 'dietary link with the sea'

it wasn't just coastal communities that ate seaweed

Virtually absent from most present-day Western diets, seaweed and aquatic plants were once a staple food for ancient Europeans, an analysis of molecules preserved in fossilized dental plaque has found.Evidence for this hitherto hidden taste for the nutrient-rich plants and algae was hard to detect in the archaeological record, according to the study published Tuesday in the journal Nature Communications. Previously when researchers uncovered evidence of seaweed, they explained its presence as a fuel, food wrapping or fertilizer."It is very exciting to be able to show definitively thatsaid study author Karen Hardy, a professor of prehistoric archaeology at the University of Glasgow, in a statement.Hardy and a team of archaeologists from the University of Glasgow and the University of York in the United KingdomThe researchers were able to detect identifiable chemical markers in dental calculus — the bacterial gunk and food debris that builds up on teeth over time — in"Dental plaque ...is very common and once it develops it can only be removed by scraping. This is what dentists do as part of the cleaning process, today," Hardy explained via email."But in the past, it simply accumulated, particularly in the small gap between the tooth and the gum. It is common on most archaeological skeletal material throughout the past," Hardy added. "It acts as a trap for material that came into and passed through the mouth. Since it is found in the mouth, all the material found within it, unequivocally linked to ingestion."Seaweed, freshwater algae and aquatic plants have "distinct, unusual and complex organic chemistry" that allowed for the preservation and detection of "highly resilient biomarkers" from three types of organic compounds — lipids, amino acids and alkylpyrroles, according to the study."It is the particular combination of biomarkers which allow us to identify seaweed and aquatic plants," said study coauthor Stephen Buckley, a research fellow in the department of archaeology at the University of York, via email."Other plants do have their own distinctive biomarkers, but they tend to survive less well in archaeological contexts compared to algae (e.g. seaweed, a macroalgae), for example, so we can say seaweed and aquatic plants were ingested and therefore consumed, butAn analysis of the samples"This strongly suggests that the nutritional benefits of seaweed were sufficiently well understood by these ancient populations that they maintained their dietary link with the sea," Buckley said.Of the remains studied, those found in chambered cairns orAndBuckley added that it wasn't possible to be sure whether the seaweed would have cooked or eaten raw.However, he said it's reasonable that seaweed would have been a staple food given its nutritional benefits and the ease of obtaining it from the seashore.Dubbed a "superfood,"The scientists said they hoped that their research would highlight the potential for including more seaweeds and freshwater plants in present-day diets.