The ultimate objective is not only to exclude Palestinians from their homeland, it consists in confiscating the multi-billion dollar Gaza offshore Natural Gas reserves, namely those pertaining to the BG (BG Group) in 1999, as well the Levant discoveries of 2013.

The field, which lies about 30 kilometers (19 miles) west of the Gaza coast, was discovered in 2000 by British Gas (currently BG Group) and is estimated to contain more than 1 trillion cubic feet of natural gas.



The official in the Egyptian intelligence service told Al-Monitor on condition of anonymity, "An Egyptian economic and security delegation discussed with the Israeli side for several months the issue of allowing the extraction of natural gas off the coast of Gaza. ...Al-Monitor, October 22, 2022

Geologists and natural resources economists have confirmed that the Occupied Palestinian Territory lies above sizeable reservoirs of oil and natural gas wealth, in Area C of the occupied West Bank and the Mediterranean coast off the Gaza Strip.



However, occupation continues to prevent Palestinians from developing their energy fields so as to exploit and benefit from such assets. As such, the Palestinian people have been denied the benefits of using this natural resource to finance socioeconomic development and meet their need for energy.



The accumulated losses are estimated in the billions of dollars. The longer Israel prevents Palestinians from exploiting their own oil and natural gas reserves, the greater the opportunity costs and the greater the total costs of the occupation borne by Palestinians become.



This study identifies and assesses existing and potential Palestinian oil and natural gas reserves that could be exploited for the benefit of the Palestinian people, which Israel is either preventing them from exploiting or is exploiting without due regard for international law. (UNCTAD, August 2019, emphasis added, download complete report)

"Anyone who wants to thwart the establishment of a Palestinian state has to support bolstering Hamas and transferring money to Hamas ... This is part of our strategy - to isolate the Palestinians in Gaza from the Palestinians in the West Bank."

Benjamin Netanyahu, statement at a March 2019 meeting of his Likud Party's Knesset members, Haaretz, October 9, 2023

"Hamas was treated as a partner to the detriment of the Palestinian Authority to prevent Abbas from moving towards creating a Palestinian State. Hamas was promoted from a terrorist group to an organization with which Israel conducted negotiations through Egypt, and which was allowed to receive suitcases containing millions of dollars from Qatar through the Gaza crossings."

Times of Israel, October 8, 2023

Israel has launched an invasion (October 7, 2023) of the Gaza Strip.As outlined bywith foresight 10 years ago in a December 30, 2013 article:The ultimate objective is not only to exclude Palestinians from their homeland, it consists in confiscating the multi-billion dollar Gaza offshore Natural Gas reserves, namely those pertaining to the BG (BG Group) in 1999, as well the Levant discoveries of 2013."The Giant Leviathan natural gas field, in the eastern Mediterranean, discovered in December 2010, widely described [by governments and media] as 'off the coast of Israel'."Felicity Arbuthnot's analysis nonetheless confirms that "Part of the Leviathan Gas fields lie in Gazan territorial waters" (See Map Below).Whilst Israel claims them as her very own treasure trove, only a fraction of the sea's wealth lies in Israel's bailiwick as maps. Much is still unexplored, butNetanyahu's October 2023 declaration of war against 2.3 million people of the Gaza Strip is a continuation of its 2008-2009 invasion of Gaza under Operation Cast Lead.The underlying objective is the outright military occupation of Gaza by Israel's IDF forces and the expulsion of Palestinians from their homeland.I should however mention thatIn 2021-22, Egypt and Israel were involved in secret bilateral talks regarding "the extraction of natural gas off the coast of the Gaza Strip.Egypt succeeded in persuading Israel to start extracting natural gas off the coast of the Gaza Strip, after several months of secret bilateral talks.... comes after years of Israeli objections to extract natural gas off the coast of Gaza on [alleged] security grounds...What is significant is that thein regards to exploration and development rights over the gas fields:A Memorandum of Understanding was signed between Egypt and Israel, which had the rubber-stamp of the Palestinian National Authority (PA):The Egyptian official explained that Israel required the start of practical measures to extract gas from the Gaza fields at the beginning of 2024, to ensure its own security. - Al-Monitor, October 22, 2022The timeline resulting from these bilateral Israel-Egypt "secret talks" i.e. confiscation of Palestine's offshore Maritime Gas Reserves is "The Beginning of 2024".- Crimes against humanity beyond description by the Netanyahu government against the People of Palestine.- Crimes also committed against the People of Israel who are the victims of the Hamas "False Flag Attack" carefully engineered by Mossad-IDF.