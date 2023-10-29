Israel has launched an invasion (October 7, 2023) of the Gaza Strip.
As outlined by Felicity Arbuthnot with foresight 10 years ago in a December 30, 2013 article: "Israel is set to become a major exporter of gas and some oil, "If All Goes to Plan".
In the current context, Israel's "All Goes to Plan" option consists in bypassing Palestine and "Wiping Gaza off the Map", as well confiscating ALL Gaza's maritime offshore gas reserves, worth billions of dollars.
The ultimate objective is not only to exclude Palestinians from their homeland, it consists in confiscating the multi-billion dollar Gaza offshore Natural Gas reserves, namely those pertaining to the BG (BG Group) in 1999, as well the Levant discoveries of 2013.
Felicity Arbuthnot's 2013 Analysis
"The Giant Leviathan natural gas field, in the eastern Mediterranean, discovered in December 2010, widely described [by governments and media] as 'off the coast of Israel'."
These Levant reserves must be distinguished from those discovered in Gaza in 1999 by British Gas, which belong to Palestine. Felicity Arbuthnot's analysis nonetheless confirms that "Part of the Leviathan Gas fields lie in Gazan territorial waters" (See Map Below).
Whilst Israel claims them as her very own treasure trove, only a fraction of the sea's wealth lies in Israel's bailiwick as maps. Much is still unexplored, but currently Palestine's Gaza and the West Bank between them show the greatest discoveries...
Flash Forward to October 2023
Netanyahu's October 2023 declaration of war against 2.3 million people of the Gaza Strip is a continuation of its 2008-2009 invasion of Gaza under Operation Cast Lead.
The underlying objective is the outright military occupation of Gaza by Israel's IDF forces and the expulsion of Palestinians from their homeland.
I should however mention that there are powerful financial interests which stand to benefit from Israel's criminal undertaking (Genocide) directed against Gaza.
The ultimate objective is not only to exclude Palestinians from their homeland, it consists in confiscating the multi-billion dollar Gaza offshore Natural Gas reserves, namely those pertaining to the BG (BG Group) in 1999, as well the Levant discoveries of 2013.Egypt-Israel "Secret Bilateral Talks"
In 2021-22, Egypt and Israel were involved in secret bilateral talks regarding "the extraction of natural gas off the coast of the Gaza Strip.
This development ... comes after years of Israeli objections to extract natural gas off the coast of Gaza on [alleged] security grounds...
British Gas (BG Group) has also been dealing with the Tel Aviv government.
What is significant is that the civilian arm of the Hamas Gaza government has been bypassed in regards to exploration and development rights over the gas fields:
The field, which lies about 30 kilometers (19 miles) west of the Gaza coast, was discovered in 2000 by British Gas (currently BG Group) and is estimated to contain more than 1 trillion cubic feet of natural gas.A Memorandum of Understanding was signed between Egypt and Israel, which had the rubber-stamp of the Palestinian National Authority (PA):
The official in the Egyptian intelligence service told Al-Monitor on condition of anonymity, "An Egyptian economic and security delegation discussed with the Israeli side for several months the issue of allowing the extraction of natural gas off the coast of Gaza. ...Al-Monitor, October 22, 2022
The Egyptian official explained that Israel required the start of practical measures to extract gas from the Gaza fields at the beginning of 2024, to ensure its own security. - Al-Monitor, October 22, 2022
Netanyahu's Timeline: "Before The Beginning of 2024"
The timeline resulting from these bilateral Israel-Egypt "secret talks" i.e. confiscation of Palestine's offshore Maritime Gas Reserves is "The Beginning of 2024".
United Nations Assessment
An important United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) (2019) report describes Palestine's predicament as follows:
Geologists and natural resources economists have confirmed that the Occupied Palestinian Territory lies above sizeable reservoirs of oil and natural gas wealth, in Area C of the occupied West Bank and the Mediterranean coast off the Gaza Strip.Crimes against Humanity
However, occupation continues to prevent Palestinians from developing their energy fields so as to exploit and benefit from such assets. As such, the Palestinian people have been denied the benefits of using this natural resource to finance socioeconomic development and meet their need for energy.
The accumulated losses are estimated in the billions of dollars. The longer Israel prevents Palestinians from exploiting their own oil and natural gas reserves, the greater the opportunity costs and the greater the total costs of the occupation borne by Palestinians become.
This study identifies and assesses existing and potential Palestinian oil and natural gas reserves that could be exploited for the benefit of the Palestinian people, which Israel is either preventing them from exploiting or is exploiting without due regard for international law. (UNCTAD, August 2019, emphasis added, download complete report)
In the words of Netanyahu who is on Record for supporting and financing a faction within Hamas:
"Anyone who wants to thwart the establishment of a Palestinian state has to support bolstering Hamas and transferring money to Hamas ... This is part of our strategy - to isolate the Palestinians in Gaza from the Palestinians in the West Bank."
Benjamin Netanyahu, statement at a March 2019 meeting of his Likud Party's Knesset members, Haaretz, October 9, 2023
"Hamas was treated as a partner to the detriment of the Palestinian Authority to prevent Abbas from moving towards creating a Palestinian State. Hamas was promoted from a terrorist group to an organization with which Israel conducted negotiations through Egypt, and which was allowed to receive suitcases containing millions of dollars from Qatar through the Gaza crossings."- Crimes against humanity beyond description by the Netanyahu government against the People of Palestine.
Times of Israel, October 8, 2023
- Crimes also committed against the People of Israel who are the victims of the Hamas "False Flag Attack" carefully engineered by Mossad-IDF.
There are deep-seated divisions within Hamas. Our "False Flag" analysis pertains to a military-intelligence faction within Hamas which cooperates with Israeli and U.S. intelligence.
