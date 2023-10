© Sputnik / Maksim Blinov



Kiev's SBU has told multiple outlets that it had targeted Oleg Tsarev in Crimea.The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) was behind the assassination attempt on former lawmaker Oleg Tsarev, the BBC and several Ukrainian outlets reported on Friday, citing a source from the agency.The Russian authorities have opened a criminal investigation into the attack on Tsarev but have yet to attribute blame.The BBC's source in the SBU described Tsarev as "on the list of traitors who must answer for their crimes," presumably referring to Ukraine's notorious Mirotvorets (Peacekeeper) database. As a number of prominent journalists and other public figures featured on the website as "enemies of Ukraine" have been murdered over the years, it has been dubbed Kiev's "kill list."Valentin Nalivaichenko, the former head of the SBU, admitted to the existence of a secret assassination unit last month in an interview with The Economist., admitting that the US invested "tens of millions" of dollars in the Ukrainian intelligence agency and its military counterpart, the GUR, but insisted it had nothing to do with the "dozens of assassinations" that Kiev's spies have undertaken.