Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin says he will press for reforms on prostitution and sex changes.Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin will introduce a bill next week to legalize same-sex marriage, a move that would make Thailand the first country in the region to do so. Both Thavisin and his opponents have promised to expand LGBTQ rights.Thailand is home to a thriving gay subculture, with this year's Bangkok Pride parade drawing more than 50,000 participants. However, the country's laws are conservative, and do not recognize civil unions or cohabitation between same-sex couples.None of Thailand's neighboring countries recognize same-sex marriage or unions, with homosexuality punishable by imprisonment in both Malaysia and Myanmar. Only two countries in all of Asia - Taiwan and Nepal - grant same-sex couples the same legal rights as heterosexual couples.In his post on Thursday, Thavisin said he had also "ordered the establishment of a working committee to advance gender equality issues," and would push for Thailand to host the 2028 World Pride festival.