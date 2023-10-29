vvvvvvvv
An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.0 jolted 55 km WNW of Isangel, Vanuatu, at 0432 GMT on Sunday, the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) said.

The epicenter, with a depth of 79.9 km, was initially determined to be at 19.41 degrees south latitude and 168.77 degrees east longitude.