PM Netanyahu should be prosecuted for war crimes, the leader of the Podemos party has said...said on Monday.in Gaza by leaving hundreds of thousands of Palestinians without water, food, and electricity, Belarra, who is the leader of Podemos, a junior partner in the ruling coalition, claimed. She further described the move as a serious breach of international law and a possible war crime.Belarra also accused Israel offor what she described as using the horrific murders of civilians by Hamas to justify its own atrocities, both in general and against Gaza in particular.In a five-minute video message broadcast on social media,Speaking on behalf of her party,by which civilians could leave Gaza to safety, while aid and rescue crews access the area to deal with the consequences of Israeli bombing.Podemos will formally request its coalition partner, PM Pedro Sanchez's Socialist Party, to petition the ICC to investigate both Hamas and Netanyahu for war crimes.The bloc needs to use all diplomatic means to address the root cause of the conflict, which she described as "Israel's occupation and apartheid of Palestine."The Spanish politician urged the EU to stop "blindly following" the US, which she accused of responding to the "loss of its hegemony" with belligerence, both in Israel and in Ukraine. Neither is a conflict the EU should be involved in, Belarra argued.On behalf of Podemos,She condemned the bans in several countries on pro-Palestinian demonstrations as a crackdown on free speech and human rights under the pressure of the "far-right government of Israel" and its backers in Washington.Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israeli military bases and villages near Gaza on October 7, killing over 1,300 Israelis. Netanyahu's government has declared "war" on the Palestinian group and vowed to "dismantle" it.Belarra has been the minister for social rights since March 2021. Podemos has five seats in the 350-member Congress of Deputies, but is part of the Sumar coalition that is the junior partner of Sanchez's Socialists. The Sanchez cabinet is currently in a caretaker capacity, since the July elections resulted in a hung parliament, with no coalition able to establish a majority