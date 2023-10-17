Israel has requested $10 billion in emergency assistance from the US, the New York Times reported on Monday, citing three unnamed officials.Speaking during a visit to Tel Aviv on Sunday, US Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said lawmakers had discussed supplying Israel with new and replacement ammunition, precision-guided bombs and Joint Direct Attack Munition (JDAM) kits, which convert standard munitions into more accurate ones, according to the NYT.The report did not provide further details on the requested $10 billion combined aid package.. She insisted that the financial resources of the US are sufficient to back its allies abroad. However,While top US officials insist that both Israel and Ukraine can be supported, CNN reported last week that the Pentagon had called on defense manufacturers to ramp up production to make up for shortfalls in stockpiles due to arms being transferred to Kiev, in order to ensure it can supply Israel.On Monday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned that his country was prepared for a "long war" and would fight until it completely defeats Hamas. He added that Israel is willing to retaliate against the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah if it attempts to interfere in the conflict.