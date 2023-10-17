nnnnnn
Magnitude 6.4 - 96 miles N of Mt. Adagdak

October 16, 2023 03:35:34 AKDT (October 16, 2023 11:35:34 UTC)

53.3349°N 177.0956°W Depth 34.2 miles (55 km)

No reports of this event being felt have been received at this time.

This event has been reviewed by a seismologist