The Municipal Directorate of Civil Protection of the Secretariat of Citizen Security of Puebla reports that the Popocatépetl volcano has experienced an increase in its activity in recent hours, and so far three significant explosions have been recorded , which keeps the population of Puebla on alert. the region.Until 11:00 a.m., the volcano had recorded a total of 195 low-intensity exhalations in the last 24 hours, accompanied by water vapor, volcanic gases and, sometimes, falling ash.However, it was around 2:20 p.m. this Saturday when the volcano emitted an impressive column of smoke accompanied by ash and gases , which was visible several kilometers away, but due to the direction of the winds, the ash did not reached the city of Puebla.The National Center for Disaster Prevention (Cenapred) shared a video that shows the activity recorded at 2:20 p.m. and noted that the Volcanic Traffic Light remains in Yellow Phase 2 , indicating that the probability of ash fall is low.The second explosion , of lesser intensity, occurred around 4:42 p.m., while the maximum point of Popocatépetl's activity was reached around 5:11 p.m. Fortunately, no significant risks to the population have been reported compared to previous eruptions.In anticipation of the possible fall of ash , authorities warned that the northeastern regions of the state of Puebla could be more affected, and in Mexico City, the southern, eastern and western areas would be at risk of the presence of ash.(Translated by Google)