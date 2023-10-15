A powerful 6.3 magnitude earthquake struck western Afghanistan on Sunday, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said, more than a week after strong quakes and aftershocks killed thousands of people and flattened entire villages.The US Geological Survey said the latest quake's epicenter was about 34 kilometers (21 miles) outside Herat, the provincial capital, and eight kilometers (five miles) below the surface. Also, a 5.5 magnitude aftershock has hit the area, said the USGS.There were no immediate official reports of possible casualties or damage.The earthquakes on October 7 flattened whole villages in Herat, in one of the most destructive quakes in the country's recent history.AP