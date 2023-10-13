© Eva Bartlett

It's daily hard to believe it can get worse, but daily it does.Last week, I saw what seemed to be the white phosphorus clouds doctors have written about, condemned. From a tall Gaza city building, the panoramic view showed a spreading stream of poison, on eastern Gaza.At Shifa hospital, Dr. Nafez Abu Shabaan, Head of the Burn Department, told me they've received some burn cases unlike anything they've seen. "We're not familiar with phosphorous burns, but some patients have very deep burns, very strange burns." He cites the case of a patient sent for a brain scan who three hours later, still alive, "came back smoking".At 4 pm on January 4th, Ghada and her family were inside their house when it was shelled 4 times by Israeli tanks. The shell which landed inside her home hit the area closest to Ghada. At the time, she was sitting with Farah, her 3 year old daughter, who survived the blast with equally disfiguring and painful burns. A swirl of angry red burn beards Farah's face, dots her nose, ears and forehead, and cuts into 22% of her tiny body's surface area.Ali, 4, Yusef, 17, and their mother (name and age not given) also all suffered facial and bodily burns from the shelling and the chemicals.The shells which seared the skin of 4 members of the family killed a further 5, including Ghada's father-in-law (44), her husband's three younger brothers (10, 11, 13), and a baby sister (1.5) who the mother was holding at the time.Ambulances were called, and were prevented from arriving. Surviving family members loaded onto a tractor, driven by one of Ghada's cousins. He and another cousin, both 18, were targeted by Israeli soldiers, said the mother, shot dead. The remaining family members had no option but to walk half an hour before they were able to get transportation to a hospital for treatment for their many serious injuries.