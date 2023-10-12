mmmm
Volcanic Ash Advisory Center Tokyo (VAAC) issued the following report:

FVFE01 at 09:18 UTC, 12/10/23 from RJTD
VA ADVISORY
DTG: 20231012/0918Z
VAAC: TOKYO
VOLCANO: SAKURAJIMA [AIRA CALDERA] 282080
PSN: N3136 E13039
AREA: JAPAN
SUMMIT ELEV: 1117M


ADVISORY NR: 2023/282
INFO SOURCE: JMA HIMAWARI-9
AVIATION COLOUR CODE: NIL
ERUPTION DETAILS: ERUPTED AT 20231012/0905Z FL080 EXTD S
OBS VA DTG: 12/0900Z
OBS VA CLD: VA NOT IDENTIFIABLE FM SATELLITE DATA WIND FL080 060/7KT