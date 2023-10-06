© AFPFrederick Florin



"The new geopolitical imperative requires a new dynamic of enlargement. For too long, we have left some European countries at the mercy of geopolitical manipulations. European and Atlantic" integration of Ukraine, Moldova, Georgia, and the Western Balkans should be "completed."

The bloc's security depends on integrating several key countries, Czech President Petr Pavel has said.Czech President Petr Pavel claimed at the College of Europe in Bruges, Belgium, on Tuesday.he argued.At the new academic year's opening ceremony, which was attended by the former president of the European Council, Herman van Rompuy, and the former head of EU diplomacy, Federica Mogherini, Pavel stated:the president explained, according to the Czech Television broadcaster. Pavel described Russia's ongoing military campaign as the most "pressing security threat," although a "more demanding than assertive China" poses a greater "geopolitical challenge."The Czech leader alsoand urged it to focus on factors that supposedly undermine trust in democracy instead. He also announced plans to hold a conference in Prague on the "resilience of democracies."His words came just days afterBaerbock told journalists on the sidelines of the EU foreign ministers' meeting in Kiev.Baerbock added thatin the ongoing conflictEU leaders are meant to discuss the start of accession talks with Kiev at a meeting on Friday in Granada, Spain. The final decision is expected to be made in mid-December. Earlier, Bloomberg reported that